Todd Blanche Just Gave a Huge Update in the Case Against James Comey

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche joined Meet the Press where he revealed that the trial of James Comey over his alleged threats against President Donald Trump would unveil a “body of evidence” at trial against the former director of the FBI.

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𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐊𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐇𝐎𝐖 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓. 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐄: “𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐀𝐋𝐖𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓.”



On Meet the Press, NBC’s Kristen Welker tried to frame the Comey indictment around a single Instagram post and Comey’s after-the-fact claim that… pic.twitter.com/OxiDeeIxg7 — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) May 3, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: AG Todd Blanche confirms that the DOJ's criminal case against James Comey is NOT solely about the "8647" Instagram post alone



LOCK HIM UP!



"Rest assured that it's not just the Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted."



"The career FBI agents, the career… pic.twitter.com/kgXbKdNymq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

BREAKING: James Comey has issued a response to a grand jury indicting him on TWO FELONIES



Comey made clear he has ZERO remorse for dogwhistling his followers to kiII President Trump, and portrays himself as the victim



Throw the BOOK at this piece of trash. pic.twitter.com/WXVnwSjPF9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 28, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Disgraced FBI Director James Comey is officially UNDER ARREST, per CNN



He has surrendered himself at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, and is now appearing in court.



However, he’ll have to travel to NORTH CAROLINA to face a judge there, as that’s… pic.twitter.com/DODMYjfn0D — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

When NBC’s Kristen Welker attempted to portray the indictment of Comey to be based solely on an infamous “8647” seashell photo posted to social media by Comey, Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice had collected evidence against Comey far beyond what was posted to Instagram over the course of an 11 month investigation.

“Every case requires an investigation,” Blanche stated during the interview. “Rest assured…the career Secret Service agents that investigated this case, didn't just look at the Instagram post and walk away.”

“At the trial, a public trial that will be open to the public, everybody in this country will know exactly what evidence the government has against Mr. Comey,” Blanche continued.

Comey deleted the post at the center of the controversy and later released a statement claiming that he did not know that the series of numbers could be interpreted as a call to violence. The claims of ignorance led Welker to question whether or not Blanche and the government would be able to prove intent related to the two charges Comey is facing.

“You prove intent like you always prove intent. You prove intent with witnesses, you prove intent with documents—with materials,” Blanche told Welker. “This is not just about a single Instagram post.”

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"It’s not the government, it’s not the Department of Justice, it’s not Todd Blanche that returned an indictment against James Comey,” Blanche added. “It’s a Grand Jury.”

“It’s not fair to Mr. Comey—it’s certainly not fair to the prosecutors to be airing your view or my view of this indictment,” Blanche finished.

Comey has been charged with Threatening the President and Transmitting a Threat in Interstate Commerce. Should he be convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison.

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