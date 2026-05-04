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Tipsheet

Todd Blanche Just Gave a Huge Update in the Case Against James Comey

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 04, 2026 4:30 PM
Todd Blanche Just Gave a Huge Update in the Case Against James Comey
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche joined Meet the Press where he revealed that the trial of James Comey over his alleged threats against President Donald Trump would unveil a “body of evidence” at trial against the former director of the FBI.

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JAMES COMEY

When NBC’s Kristen Welker attempted to portray the indictment of Comey to be based solely on an infamous “8647” seashell photo posted to social media by Comey, Blanche confirmed that the Department of Justice had collected evidence against Comey far beyond what was posted to Instagram over the course of an 11 month investigation.

“Every case requires an investigation,” Blanche stated during the interview. “Rest assured…the career Secret Service agents that investigated this case, didn't just look at the Instagram post and walk away.” 

“At the trial, a public trial that will be open to the public, everybody in this country will know exactly what evidence the government has against Mr. Comey,” Blanche continued.

Comey deleted the post at the center of the controversy and later released a statement claiming that he did not know that the series of numbers could be interpreted as a call to violence. The claims of ignorance led Welker to question whether or not Blanche and the government would be able to prove intent related to the two charges Comey is facing.

“You prove intent like you always prove intent. You prove intent with witnesses, you prove intent with documents—with materials,” Blanche told Welker. “This is not just about a single Instagram post.”

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"It’s not the government, it’s not the Department of Justice, it’s not Todd Blanche that returned an indictment against James Comey,” Blanche added. “It’s a Grand Jury.”

“It’s not fair to Mr. Comey—it’s certainly not fair to the prosecutors to be airing your view or my view of this indictment,” Blanche finished.

Comey has been charged with Threatening the President and Transmitting a Threat in Interstate Commerce. Should he be convicted, he will face up to 10 years in prison. 

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