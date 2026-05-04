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A Lesson on Capitalism: Kevin O'Leary Explains Why the End of Spirit Airlines is a Good Thing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 04, 2026 5:00 PM
A Lesson on Capitalism: Kevin O'Leary Explains Why the End of Spirit Airlines is a Good Thing
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Entrepreneur and television personality Kevin O’Leary explained on Monday why the end of Spirit Airlines is a good thing, framing it as a reminder of how free-market systems are supposed to function. While thousands of people lost their jobs and consumers lost an airline, he argued that those outcomes, as difficult as they are, are part of the reallocation process that occurs when an uncompetitive business fails.

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It opens the door for stronger airlines with better management, safer margins, and more sustainable business models to expand, hire, and invest in improved service. Over time, that tends to mean more reliable airlines and better outcomes for consumers than propping up a failing company.

O'Leary also pointed to the Trump administration’s refusal to intervene with a $500 million bailout (although it was discussed), arguing that allowing the company to fail prevents taxpayers from subsidizing private losses.

"Capitalism works, America works, the economy's worked for 250 years, because the winners win and the losers lose," O'Leary said. "The protein is never lost, Stuart. Think of Spirit Airlines as a dead fish, it's now drifting to the bottom of the ocean. The slugs will eat the protein and reprocess it into the environment, which is the economy."

"The reason Spirit failed, it was poorly managed," he continued. "We don't want to back up weak managers, these are losers. And when they get to zero, which Spirit did, the good protein left in the business is taken over by the better managers, the airlines that are actually active. Those roots will be absorbed, those employees will be employed, the good ones. And so you've got this constant recreation of success, and that's really what we have to stay on."

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"Now, when you get the government involved in bailing out a loser, you don't just do airlines," O'Leary added. "Every guy and his dog with a loser company with weak management is going to put their hand up, and I'm in Washington D.C. right now, and there's a lot of ducks downstairs here squawking for government money. They shouldn't get any of it. That's the whole point. Let them go win it in the environment, the economy they're competing in."

The Trump administration was reportedly considering a $500 million bailout for the airline and even potential involvement in its operations. However, the rescue effort never materialized, and the airline shut down on Saturday.

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