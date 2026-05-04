It Looks Like the Southern Poverty Law Center Wasn't Only Funding White Supremacists

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) is already in a precarious position when it comes to keeping his seat in the upcoming midterm elections. His relationship with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) might make things even worse.

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Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings revealed that the SPLC contributed over $700,000 to his campaign during the 2020 race, according to Fox News. Oddly enough, this places Ossoff in the same category as the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups whose leaders have received oodles of cash from the organization.

Ossoff and the SPLC have a longstanding relationship. The organization was so zealous in their advocacy for the center that it even dedicated a page on its website to him.





The Justice Department brought an 11-count indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center in April, alleging that it secretly used donor money to pay informants inside potentially violent extremist organizations. The DOJ claims the organization concealed those payments and lied to financial institutions.

The organization faces charges of wire fraud, making false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering. Investigators claim the group opened bank accounts in the names of “fictitious entities” so it could pay the informants without anyone knowing where the money was really coming from.

The SPLC then allegedly used the accounts to route more than $3 million in contributions to informants between 2014 and 2023 who occupied leadership roles in groups that the SPLC publicly labeled as dangerous hate groups.

Jon Ossoff praised the SPLC in 2021: "Thank you for decades of work defending civil rights in the United States."



They gave him $700,000.



Now he won't say a word. pic.twitter.com/FGJ44A4AaP — Dooley War Room (@DooleyWarRoom) May 4, 2026

Prosecutors allege that at least nine informants tied to the Ku Klux Klan, the National Alliance, the Aryan Nations, and other white supremacist groups were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars each. One informant allegedly received over $1 million over several years.

While the SPLC was paying these individuals, it told donors they were using their funds to dismantle these extremist organizations. Prosecutors said the organization defrauded donors by not telling them about the informant program.

This comes as polling continues to show Ossoff is fighting for his political life against his Republican challengers. An Emerson College Polling/Nexstar survey shows him narrowly defeating Rep. Buddy Carter 47 percent to 44 percent, Rep. Mike Collins 48 to 42 percent, and Derek Dooley 49 percent to 41 percent. He does not have enough of a lead to make victory certain over any candidate. These revelations will not exactly benefit Ossoff’s bid to remain as senator.

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