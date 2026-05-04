While Crime and Islamism Run Wild in the UK, Authorities Crack Down on This

While Islamist grooming gangs take over parts of England, and while violent crime and social decay remain unchecked, it's good to know the authorities are cracking down on the things that really matter, like cleaning old gravestones with soap and water.

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This is England, where even the kindest, most human acts are subject to control by authoritarian pen pushers.



Using “health and safety” to stop a young 25 year old man from cleaning gravestones with soap and water.



This is how you crush a society. You do it by smothering small… pic.twitter.com/Z4QpZ73tkU — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) May 2, 2026

"This is how you crush a society. You do it by smothering small acts of decency, like driving people home from the pub and cleaning gravestones. You do it by putting rules in the way of people pulling together, until eventually they just stop trying," the user wrote.

Here's more:

A council has threatened a Good Samaritan with legal action for voluntarily cleaning neglected gravestones. Ben McGregor, 25, who lost his father and best friend to suicide, voluntarily washes headstones in order to "do his bit for the community".

Mr McGregor manages his cleaning requests through a Facebook page, and said he always ensures he has the permission of the grave owners before embarking on any project. South Tyneside Council ordered him to stop after it was "made aware" that graves in Hebburn were being cleaned "without authorisation". The council added that it would be "inappropriate" to allow memorials to be cleaned "in areas where safety checks have not taken place". Safety, risk, insurance and liability checks needed to be carried out before Mr McGregor could continue his cleaning, it said. Mr McGregor said the letter was "health and safety gone mad".

It has gone mad.

They wouldn’t stop a Muslim from doing that. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) May 2, 2026

Of course not. They don't stop Muslims from sexually assaulting British girls.

Dickens wrote of the crushing weight of bureaucracy. It's only gotten worse since. — Peter (@Niggledom) May 2, 2026

Yes, it has.

“This is how you crush a society. You do it by smothering small acts of decency, like driving people home from the pub and cleaning gravestones.”



They do these things on purpose because it gives them joy and a sense of fulfilment. You are being governed by sociopaths. — ℚ𝕦𝕖𝕫𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕔𝕠𝕒𝕥𝕝 (@quetzlovercoatl) May 2, 2026

They are petty tyrants who want to control every aspect of your life.

Over regulation it its worst https://t.co/XNkSt9E267 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 3, 2026

Yes.

This is when it becomes apparent that it's not neglect, it's deliberate.



It reminds me of the stories decades ago when Common Purpose were throwing rocks through the windows of people who tried to help their local community by mentoring young people. https://t.co/2X2mESsYGn — Summerisle (@LairdSummerisle) May 3, 2026

There is a sick, pervasive evil in this world.

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