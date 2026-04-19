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Tipsheet

VP JD Vance to Lead U.S. Delegation to Iran Despite Security Concerns

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 19, 2026 11:45 AM
VP JD Vance to Lead U.S. Delegation to Iran Despite Security Concerns
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Vice President JD Vance will once again lead the United States delegation in Islamabad, Pakistan despite security concerns surrounding the last minute notice of his travel plans.

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Various new agencies had previously reported that Vance was slated to head the talks before President Donald Trump told ABC News that the Secret Service held concerns about the 24 hour turnaround time to provide security.

“It’s only because of security,” Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl. “JD’s great.”

Vance will evidently power through the potential security risks in order to ensure that a deal is made with the Iranians, as a senior U.S. official later spoke to Karl to inform him that Vance would, in fact, be leaving for Pakistan to oversee the negotiations.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN JD VANCE PAKISTAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The previous round of peace talks, headed by Vance and backed by Jared Kushner and U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, proved fruitless after the Iranian delegation refused to play ball with any U.S. demands.

The talks will face heightened tension as Iranian forces continue to launch attacks against merchant vessels that attempt to cross through the Strait of Hormuz. Negotiations are set to begin on Tuesday.

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