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Tipsheet

The Iranians Are at It Again in the Strait of Hormuz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 18, 2026 11:00 AM
The Iranians Are at It Again in the Strait of Hormuz
Hasan Shirvani/Mizan News Agency via AP

Reports have emerged that numerous vessels have been subject to attack from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps while attempting to maneuver through the Strait of Hormuz.

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The news of the new wave of attacks comes after the IRGC announced that they had reinstituted the closure of the vital shipping lane. The Iranians have tried to lay the blame at the feet of the United States, claiming that American forces had reneged on the agreed upon deal to open the Strait.

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FOREIGN POLICY INDIA IRAN MILITARY OMAN

The BBC has reported that one tanker was fired upon by two Iranian gunboats while outside of Oman, with two other vessels claiming to have received gunfire from the Iranians as well. Further, a cruise ship in the region reported to see an odd “splash in close proximity” while another shipping tanker had been struck by an “unknown projectile” that caused damage to cargo onboard the ship.

The Iranians have reportedly turned back 20 vessels who have attempted to cross the Strait.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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