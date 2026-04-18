The Iranians Are at It Again in the Strait of Hormuz

Reports have emerged that numerous vessels have been subject to attack from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps while attempting to maneuver through the Strait of Hormuz.

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BREAKING: The US says Iran's IRGC has conducted at least three attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz today.



The Strait of Hormuz is officially closed again. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 18, 2026

BREAKING: India is expected to summon Iran's ambassador after the IRGC fired on Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz this morning, including a supertanker carrying 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, despite having given the vessel clearance to pass. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 18, 2026

“The Strait of Hormuz is under full IRGC control and effectively closed at this moment. Multiple vessels have been forced to turn around since this morning as they attempted to pass through the Strait,” a regional intelligence source told Fox News. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 18, 2026

The news of the new wave of attacks comes after the IRGC announced that they had reinstituted the closure of the vital shipping lane. The Iranians have tried to lay the blame at the feet of the United States, claiming that American forces had reneged on the agreed upon deal to open the Strait.

Breaking: Iran has re-imposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz — accusing the U.S. of violating the deal to reopen it.



Iran says it will continue to block transit as long as the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 18, 2026

Around 20 ships set to cross the Strait of Hormuz were 'were turning back toward Oman after Iran’s military said that the waterway was closed', according to Wall Street Journal report. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 18, 2026

BREAKING: Iran’s military announces that they have closed the Strait of Hormuz again.



There are now new reports of an oil tanker being struck near Oman. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 18, 2026

BREAKING: Iran reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, reversing its decision to reopen the waterway after President Trump said the move would not end the blockade, according to The Associated Press.



Iran’s joint military command said “control of the Strait of Hormuz has… pic.twitter.com/kq6GwDMJao — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 18, 2026

The BBC has reported that one tanker was fired upon by two Iranian gunboats while outside of Oman, with two other vessels claiming to have received gunfire from the Iranians as well. Further, a cruise ship in the region reported to see an odd “splash in close proximity” while another shipping tanker had been struck by an “unknown projectile” that caused damage to cargo onboard the ship.

The Iranians have reportedly turned back 20 vessels who have attempted to cross the Strait.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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