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Tipsheet

Watch the Shocking Footage of a High School Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 14, 2026 7:30 PM
Watch the Shocking Footage of a High School Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New video has emerged that shows an Oklahoma high school principal heroically charging and subduing a would-be school shooter.

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Principal Kirk Moore managed to tackle a 20-year old former student, Victor Lee Hawkins, who entered the school wielding two handguns bent on carrying out a “Columbine-inspired” shooting, according to a local news outlet.

Moore suffered a gunshot wound to his leg amid the struggle. Reports say that Hawkins’ firearms malfunctioned before Moore moved in, allowing students to escape his wrath. Hawkins also claimed that he “went to the high school to kill Moore.”

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Related:

CRIME EDUCATION GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING OKLAHOMA

“A hero and a legend - Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore undoubtedly saved lives this week, and his actions serve as a shining example of bravery for the rest of the nation,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a post on social media. “I'm proud of him for his service to our community.”

The bravery displayed by Moore certainly saved lives.

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