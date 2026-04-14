Watch the Shocking Footage of a High School Principal Who Stopped a School Shooting

New video has emerged that shows an Oklahoma high school principal heroically charging and subduing a would-be school shooter.

NEW: Oklahoma high school principal seen charging at and disarming a school shooter in footage obtained by @SHumphreyTV.



Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore is being called a hero after getting shot while stopping a school shooter.



The suspect, identified as… pic.twitter.com/WOilXQIt5q — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2026

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🚨 WOW! Oklahoma principal Kirk Moore is being praised nationwide as a HERO for TACKLING a would-be mass shooter at Pauls Valley High School



He got shot in the leg and is expected to be OK after PERSONALLY confronting the gunman 🙏🏻



What a brave patriot.



"We'd have been telling… pic.twitter.com/EK2Orzx35H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 9, 2026

WOW. Kirk Moore, the Principal of Pauls Valley High School in Oklahoma, was injured after he TACKLED a would-be school shooter.



Moore suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but was able to subdue the shooter and prevent further casualties.



This man is a HERO. pic.twitter.com/ibdTgGNW2X — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 10, 2026

Principal Kirk Moore managed to tackle a 20-year old former student, Victor Lee Hawkins, who entered the school wielding two handguns bent on carrying out a “Columbine-inspired” shooting, according to a local news outlet.

Moore suffered a gunshot wound to his leg amid the struggle. Reports say that Hawkins’ firearms malfunctioned before Moore moved in, allowing students to escape his wrath. Hawkins also claimed that he “went to the high school to kill Moore.”

“A hero and a legend - Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore undoubtedly saved lives this week, and his actions serve as a shining example of bravery for the rest of the nation,” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said in a post on social media. “I'm proud of him for his service to our community.”

The bravery displayed by Moore certainly saved lives.

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