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Tipsheet

This News From Tony Gonzales Just Made Eric Swalwell's Resignation A LOT More Interesting

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 13, 2026 7:15 PM
This News From Tony Gonzales Just Made Eric Swalwell's Resignation A LOT More Interesting
Townhall Media/Rebecca Downs

Just moments after Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his impending departure from the U.S. Congress, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announced that he would be following suit by retiring from his position tomorrow morning.

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CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

Both members of Congress had faced extraordinarily serious sexual misconduct allegations and mounting pressure. Gonzales had been accused of making undesired advances towards one female staffer and having engaged in an affair with another in an ordeal that led to her eventual self-immolation.

The news of Swalwell’s resignation likely increased pressure on Gonzales to bow out as well. Gonzales had previously suspended his re-election campaign after it became clear that his path to victory in his run-off primary against firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera was quickly narrowing.

Likewise, Swalwell had ended his bid in California’s gubernatorial race shortly before announcing his departure from the U.S. House

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