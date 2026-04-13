This News From Tony Gonzales Just Made Eric Swalwell's Resignation A LOT More Interesting

Just moments after Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell announced his impending departure from the U.S. Congress, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales announced that he would be following suit by retiring from his position tomorrow morning.

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There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who had an affair with a staffer who then set herself on FIRE, has announced he is filing to RETIRE from the U.S. House TOMORROW



It’s unclear exactly when he’ll resign.



But it’s almost time for Brandon Herrera. pic.twitter.com/bNdrlkcYAo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

Congressional Creep Caucus loses two of its staunchest members with the departure of the vile @RepTonyGonzales and the traitorous @RepSwalwell.



Good riddance to the trash. — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) April 13, 2026

NOTUS reports that Tony Gonzales will also be resigning, more than likely tomorrow.



On paper only 36 days are required from resignation to special election, but typically it takes about 2-3 months. If the GOP wins the special that would still keep a 2 person padding for the… pic.twitter.com/FJFqLvdSCX — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) April 13, 2026

Both members of Congress had faced extraordinarily serious sexual misconduct allegations and mounting pressure. Gonzales had been accused of making undesired advances towards one female staffer and having engaged in an affair with another in an ordeal that led to her eventual self-immolation.

The news of Swalwell’s resignation likely increased pressure on Gonzales to bow out as well. Gonzales had previously suspended his re-election campaign after it became clear that his path to victory in his run-off primary against firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera was quickly narrowing.

Likewise, Swalwell had ended his bid in California’s gubernatorial race shortly before announcing his departure from the U.S. House

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