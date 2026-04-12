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Tipsheet

This New Poll on Iran Is Eye-Opening

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 12, 2026 6:00 PM
This New Poll on Iran Is Eye-Opening
X/@CENTCOM

With the conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran geared to restart after peace talks stalled on Saturday night, a new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s agenda with the Persian state is quite popular amongst Americans.

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Three fourths of respondents to the YouGov poll indicated that they believed that the objectives of Operation Epic Fury were agreeable, with nearly 90 percent stating that they believed that the Strait of Hormuz needs to be reopened and that oil needs to flow through the Gulf states once more. 76 percent desire a permanent end of Iranian nuclear weapons development.

Furthermore, more than half of respondents claim that it would be unacceptable to end the conflict if the Islamic regime continues to retain power.

Just hours after peace talks broke down, reportedly due to the Iranians wholly rejecting American demands, Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz would be blockaded. The Iranians had made their demands clear that any oil shipments made through the Strait would be subject to a $2 million fee. Trump further indicated that ships which paid the fee would be subject to interdiction.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Trump stated that any attempts to interfere with U.S. activities and peaceful maritime movement would be met with overwhelming force.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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