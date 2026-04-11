What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost

Noah Taylor, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, posted to social media on Friday that he and his wife deliberated over calling life saving emergency services for his seemingly dying son because they were afraid of how much money it might cost them.

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When my son's lips turned blue, my wife and I had to pause and ask ourselves: can we afford the ambulance?



No Kansas family should ever have that conversation. — Noah Taylor (@noahforkansas) April 8, 2026

It’s hard to comprehend what was going through Taylor’s mind to believe that he would come off as a good, caring father after posting it. Critics on social media rightfully fired back at him for the insane statement.

When my son cracked his head open on our retaining wall, I didn’t think about how much his medical care would cost.



I got him to the ER.



Because he is the priority. Not scoring political points. https://t.co/iMB4svcL4D — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 9, 2026

Communists lie about everything all the time.



And the best part is the stories they clearly make up make them look worse than they looked before the lie. https://t.co/YV9HZm6zLG — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 10, 2026

Your child was cyanotic and your brains went to "can we afford an ambulance?"



What? How was that even on your mind? https://t.co/XheogXsA56 — 9mmSMG (@9mmsmg) April 10, 2026

My biggest regret in life is never being able to have kids.



One of the biggest things that angers me is that people like this, who don't value their children, can have them so easily. https://t.co/IGWL0mfQAb — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 10, 2026

We sold everything that wasn't nailed down and moved to Michigan to access medical care for my daughter. The only place in MI my husband's job at the time would transfer him was their Detroit office bc no one wanted to be there (understandable). We moved to the worst place I have… https://t.co/74daC5zuZS — Julie (@JulieLovesFluff) April 10, 2026

You couldn’t beat this confession out of me……. https://t.co/JLGc2d1oz3 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 10, 2026

You should delete this tweet and pray that your son never sees it. https://t.co/92yY74kHM9 — Sky (@SkyTheViking) April 9, 2026

If this is true, you and your wife should never have reproduced. Are you insane https://t.co/QaM1VHGSO7 — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) April 10, 2026

You thought this would make you look good? https://t.co/01NcURHr7E — RBe (@RBPundit) April 9, 2026

The guy who would hesitate to call an ambulance to save his kid wants you to believe that he would make sacrifices to save his state and country in the U.S. Senate? Something tells me that Kansans won’t resonate with the messenger.

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