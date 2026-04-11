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Tipsheet

What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 11, 2026 10:00 AM
What This Kansas Democrat Posted Was Unbelievable...Almost
Facebook/Noah Taylor

Noah Taylor, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, posted to social media on Friday that he and his wife deliberated over calling life saving emergency services for his seemingly dying son because they were afraid of how much money it might cost them.

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It’s hard to comprehend what was going through Taylor’s mind to believe that he would come off as a good, caring father after posting it. Critics on social media rightfully fired back at him for the insane statement.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE KANSAS SENATE

The guy who would hesitate to call an ambulance to save his kid wants you to believe that he would make sacrifices to save his state and country in the U.S. Senate? Something tells me that Kansans won’t resonate with the messenger.

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