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Illegal Immigrant Released By Biden Bludgeons Florida Woman to Death

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 07, 2026 8:30 PM
Illegal Immigrant Released By Biden Bludgeons Florida Woman to Death
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

A new report from Fox News’ Bill Melugin has confirmed that the man who bludgeoned a Florida woman to death with a hammer outside of a gas station in broad daylight earlier this month is an illegal Haitian immigrant who the Biden administration caught and later released back in 2022.

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Melugin reported that Rolbert Joachim had been ordered to be deported by a judge, but the Biden administration intervened by offering him Temporary Protected Status in 2022. He then went on to beat a gas station clerk to death.

“This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life,” said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis told Fox News.

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Related:

DHS FLORIDA HAITI ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

The Trump administration moved to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians last year, but were subverted by a federal judge who cherry-picked examples of individuals who were granted legal status under TPS to prove that “Haitian immigrants are overwhelmingly law-abiding, with incarceration rates lower than those of native-born Americans.” 

She further argued that then DHS Sec. Kristi Noem only canceled TPS for Haitians out of hatred for “non-white immigrants.”

Joachim was later arrested and now remains in custody.

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