The Tony Gonzales Situation Just Got Even Worse

Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas who recently suspended his re-election campaign due to intense pressure after it was revealed he had an affair with a married staffer who later committed suicide, has been exposed yet again.

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Santos-Aviles wasn't the first staffer that Rep. Tony Gonzales asked for nude photos & sex.



He sought a sexual relationship with his congressional campaign's political director in 2020— 4 years before his affair with Santos-Aviles.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/I6Lw8JJlk9 — Bayliss Wagner (@baylisswagner) April 6, 2026

NO means NO.



I’d vote to expel both him and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.



Both need to go. https://t.co/9PqrbuEfuG — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 6, 2026

“What kind of panties do you wear?"



“I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it."



These are just a few of the DISGUSTING alleged texts Tony Gonzales sent to a staffer years before his affair with another aide who later took her own life by setting herself on fire.



This… https://t.co/R91PY630BI — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 6, 2026

A new report from Bayliss Wagner revealed that Gonzales had repeatedly pestered a female staffer with sexually explicit messages in 2020, four years before he began his affair with Regina Santos-Aviles. According to the report, he requested explicit photos 12 times in a span of three days, asked her to describe her underwear, and described “how he wanted to have sex with her.”

Gonzales had reportedly told the staffer that “I know what I want and I won't stop until I get it.”

San Antonio Express: Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) asked a staffer for nude photos more than 12 times over a course of 3 days during his 2020 campaign for Congress.



Gonzales told the staffer: "I know what I want and I won't stop until I get it"



(This is a different individual from… https://t.co/ymQFLgLbU4 pic.twitter.com/5P1aGkEqyG — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) April 6, 2026

In the 2026 primary elections, Gonzales was forced into a run off with prominent firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera. The two had competed in the 2024 primary, where Gonzales managed to escape an electoral loss by a few hundred votes. News of his 2024 affair began gaining traction as the primary elections opened up as hard evidence emerged proving the affair took place, despite denials from Gonzales.

When endorsements from prominent conservative politicians and groups began to pile up for Herrera ahead of their rematch, Gonzales announced that he would no longer seek re-election.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.