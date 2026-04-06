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Tipsheet

The Tony Gonzales Situation Just Got Even Worse

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 06, 2026 7:30 PM
The Tony Gonzales Situation Just Got Even Worse
Tony Gonzales for Congress

Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman from Texas who recently suspended his re-election campaign due to intense pressure after it was revealed he had an affair with a married staffer who later committed suicide, has been exposed yet again.

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A new report from Bayliss Wagner revealed that Gonzales had repeatedly pestered a female staffer with sexually explicit messages in 2020, four years before he began his affair with Regina Santos-Aviles. According to the report, he requested explicit photos 12 times in a span of three days, asked her to describe her underwear, and described “how he wanted to have sex with her.”

Gonzales had reportedly told the staffer that “I know what I want and I won't stop until I get it.”

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

In the 2026 primary elections, Gonzales was forced into a run off with prominent firearms YouTuber Brandon Herrera. The two had competed in the 2024 primary, where Gonzales managed to escape an electoral loss by a few hundred votes. News of his 2024 affair began gaining traction as the primary elections opened up as hard evidence emerged proving the affair took place, despite denials from Gonzales.

When endorsements from prominent conservative politicians and groups began to pile up for Herrera ahead of their rematch, Gonzales announced that he would no longer seek re-election.

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