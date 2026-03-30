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Rep. Riley Moore Didn't Hold Back on Dragging the NYT

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 30, 2026 8:15 PM
Rep. Riley Moore Didn't Hold Back on Dragging the NYT
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

The day after a horrific attack that killed 12 Christians attending Palm Sunday services in the Nigerian Archdiocese of Jos, the New York Times published a smear against Republican Rep. Riley Moore. The outlet stated that he “falsely claimed” that there is a genocide against Christians in the African state.

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Moore did not hold back in his response to the absurd comment from the Times, posting to social media: “How many more Christians need to be slaughtered by Muslims, particularly on holy days, before the failing New York Times acknowledges that Christians in Nigeria are being massacred for their faith in our Lord and Savior? It’s pretty obvious if you aren’t trying to pass your radical political agenda off as news.”

In the latest attack, “gunmen assailants stormed the area and opened fire on unsuspecting civilians before fleeing the scene,” according to EWTN.

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AFRICA CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP ISLAMIC TERRORISM NIGERIA

Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump have both spoken out about the targeting of Christians in Nigeria. On Christmas Day in 2025, Trump launched targeted strikes against ISIS assets in the country.

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