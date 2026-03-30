Rep. Riley Moore Didn't Hold Back on Dragging the NYT

The day after a horrific attack that killed 12 Christians attending Palm Sunday services in the Nigerian Archdiocese of Jos, the New York Times published a smear against Republican Rep. Riley Moore. The outlet stated that he “falsely claimed” that there is a genocide against Christians in the African state.

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This is disgusting. A new low, even for the @NYTimes. It’s been barely a day since Jos was rocked by this horrific attack by radical Islamic terrorists against peaceful Christians, and the Times couldn’t bother to ask for comment before running this anti-Christian hit.



Here’s… pic.twitter.com/pSWMzNt7HS — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) March 30, 2026

Wild. The NYT is claiming there is no genocide of Christians in Nigeria. In a piece that literally describes “killings in the mostly Christian city of Jos.” https://t.co/Y7obglK4bC — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 30, 2026

Moore did not hold back in his response to the absurd comment from the Times, posting to social media: “How many more Christians need to be slaughtered by Muslims, particularly on holy days, before the failing New York Times acknowledges that Christians in Nigeria are being massacred for their faith in our Lord and Savior? It’s pretty obvious if you aren’t trying to pass your radical political agenda off as news.”

In the latest attack, “gunmen assailants stormed the area and opened fire on unsuspecting civilians before fleeing the scene,” according to EWTN.

This Palm Sunday, reports from Nigeria indicate that at least 10 Christians were martyred in the city of Jos. Radical Islamic terrorists opened fire on the Christians before hacking them to pieces with machetes.



This is sickening and unacceptable, but it’s not surprising.… https://t.co/XJb2pR1wg2 — Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) March 30, 2026

Christians massacred in Nigeria on Palm Sunday.



At least 10 Christian’s were slaughtered in the city of Jos by militants on motorbikes who fired indiscriminately at locals.



More than 50,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since 2009.



pic.twitter.com/HzqS2o6zfi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 30, 2026

Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump have both spoken out about the targeting of Christians in Nigeria. On Christmas Day in 2025, Trump launched targeted strikes against ISIS assets in the country.

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