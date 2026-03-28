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Tom Homan Just Destroyed the Senate for Leaving These ICE Heroes Out to Dry

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 28, 2026 11:30 AM
Tom Homan Just Destroyed the Senate for Leaving These ICE Heroes Out to Dry
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

White House Border Czar Tom Homan had some choice words went speaking about the Senate funding bill to reopen parts of the Department of Homeland Security, stating that the legislation would leave mission critical support staff without paychecks for the foreseeable future.

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"We cannot do what we do very well if we don't have those people doing what they do,” Homan said on Fox News. “They put gas in cars. They pay bills. They keep their lights on. They make sure we have the equipment to do this job. So, yes, we need everybody funded.”

Many Republicans in the House have joined in on the criticism, saying the Senate leadership has balked on the issue. Some have even insisted that they would include popular portions of the SAVE America Act as amendments to the funding bill in order to force the Senate to vote on the issue.

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Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TOM HOMAN

As it stands, the administrative and civilian components of both ICE and Border Patrol would have to continue without pay. After suffering through the longest shutdown in American history last fall, and another historically long partial shutdown this year, those vital staffers have reportedly felt left behind.

As those immigration heroes are facing down a Senate recess, it is likely that they could have to wait until the end of April, or even into May without receiving a paycheck.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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