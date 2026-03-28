Tom Homan Just Destroyed the Senate for Leaving These ICE Heroes Out to Dry

White House Border Czar Tom Homan had some choice words went speaking about the Senate funding bill to reopen parts of the Department of Homeland Security, stating that the legislation would leave mission critical support staff without paychecks for the foreseeable future.

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🚨 HOLY CRAP. Tom Homan just confirmed the Senate GOP DHS funding bill with Democrats would've left VITAL parts of ICE unpaid



"There's a certain classification of employees that's not deemed 'critical!' Those [unpaid] mission support people are the backbone of what we do!"



"We… pic.twitter.com/pFjQRJgqPf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 28, 2026

"We cannot do what we do very well if we don't have those people doing what they do,” Homan said on Fox News. “They put gas in cars. They pay bills. They keep their lights on. They make sure we have the equipment to do this job. So, yes, we need everybody funded.”

Many Republicans in the House have joined in on the criticism, saying the Senate leadership has balked on the issue. Some have even insisted that they would include popular portions of the SAVE America Act as amendments to the funding bill in order to force the Senate to vote on the issue.

We need a GROUNDSTOP of all Senators until we kick migrants off our voter rolls and fund Homeland Security.



Democrats are celebrating because there is NO courage in the other chamber. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) March 27, 2026

The Senate bill is a non-starter. We’ll send something back to stand with @CBP & @ICEgov - perhaps other important provisions. But we’re not accepting the garbage from the Senate. pic.twitter.com/2upBegzJVy — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 27, 2026

In the dead of night, with only five senators present on the floor and no one there to object, the Senate rushed through a DHS funding bill that deliberately left ICE and CBP unfunded.



Now, they are leaving town.



No SAVE America Act. ICE and CBP unfunded.



Senate Republicans… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) March 27, 2026

Nothing is more important than mass deportations. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 27, 2026

As it stands, the administrative and civilian components of both ICE and Border Patrol would have to continue without pay. After suffering through the longest shutdown in American history last fall, and another historically long partial shutdown this year, those vital staffers have reportedly felt left behind.

Some color on who is & isn't being paid in ICE & CBP via the One Big Beautiful Bill.



Most of ICE & CBP are funded through 2029 via the OBBB and operations won't be impacted if they aren't funded through appropriations, for now.



All frontline law enforcement is being paid. The… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 27, 2026

As those immigration heroes are facing down a Senate recess, it is likely that they could have to wait until the end of April, or even into May without receiving a paycheck.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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