This New Report Shows Just How Much We're Winning on Immigration

A new report shows that the pace of deportations has nearly doubled since this time last year, with ICE arrests averaging a whopping 1,100 per day, absolutely destroying the narrative pushed by panicans that the Trump administration has balked on mass deportations. ICE arrests held steady at an average of 600 arrests per day last spring.

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The pace of ICE arrests nationwide has topped 1,100 per day on average this year, far higher than the rate last spring of roughly 600 arrests per day, according to new data reviewed by the New York Times. https://t.co/QCitLNEuxJ — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 21, 2026

While national attention largely focused on the surge in operations in the Minneapolis area, the report on deportation trends from the New York Times has shown that the major centers of the effort have come from Arizona, California, and Texas. Field offices in Dallas, El Paso, Harlingen, and San Antonio have been some of the most action, conducting arrests at three times the rate of the Minneapolis surge per capita.

And the ramp up hasn’t been limited to deportations of illegals in the United States. Another report has shown that the H-1B scam has been shut down as well. Pro-mass migration influencers have started crying over the fact that American consulates have not released any visa appointment times in India, and that the earliest available reservations aren’t until 2027.

They're Indian citizens -- they can't be "trapped" in their own country. https://t.co/s3vgqw5O2B — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) March 21, 2026

“Thousands of Indian H-1B holders are trapped in India.” https://t.co/KGiNwSCtFh pic.twitter.com/VJn9e2BTRh — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 21, 2026

Despite the noise you may hear online, the data is clear that countless patriots inside the Trump administration are continuing to deliver on the promise to fix our immigration crisis.

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