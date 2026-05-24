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Tipsheet

The RNC Just Scored a Major Election Security Victory in North Carolina

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 24, 2026 3:00 PM
The RNC Just Scored a Major Election Security Victory in North Carolina
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Republican National Committee has scored a major victory in the state of North Carolina that requires election officials to purge voter rolls of any individual who does not have U.S. citizenship status, according to Fox News.

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The judgement requires the North Carolina State Board of Elections to cross-reference jury duty records to identify registered voters who indicated that they do not have U.S. citizenship. Should authorities discover that individuals cast ballots while not having citizenship, they will be required to submit that information to the pertinent district attorney.

Democrats mounted a defense to oppose the move, with attorneys working with the Democrat-election giant Marc Elias pleaded with Superior Court Judge Jennifer Bedford against it. The decision was granted after a hearing that lasted just 19 minutes.

"This agreement is a major win for election integrity in North Carolina," RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told Fox News. "It’s straightforward: if someone admits they’re not a U.S. citizen during jury duty, that information should be used to check the voter rolls and remove anyone who doesn’t belong." 

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY NORTH CAROLINA REPUBLICAN PARTY VOTER ID

The problems with North Carolinian voter rolls have become apparent over the past month, as over 34,000 deceased individuals were discovered to still be eligible to cast ballots.

The news comes as the election security SAVE Act has been sidelined in the Senate by Republicans who refuse to implement the talking filibuster to pass the wildly popular bill that Trump has considered a top priority.

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