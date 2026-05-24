The RNC Just Scored a Major Election Security Victory in North Carolina

The Republican National Committee has scored a major victory in the state of North Carolina that requires election officials to purge voter rolls of any individual who does not have U.S. citizenship status, according to Fox News.

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“Noncitizens don’t vote or register to vote”



There’s only one thing wrong with that statement:



It’s WRONG



This is why we need the SAVE America Act



Accept no excuses https://t.co/TPppb529Y3 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 24, 2026

The judgement requires the North Carolina State Board of Elections to cross-reference jury duty records to identify registered voters who indicated that they do not have U.S. citizenship. Should authorities discover that individuals cast ballots while not having citizenship, they will be required to submit that information to the pertinent district attorney.

Democrats mounted a defense to oppose the move, with attorneys working with the Democrat-election giant Marc Elias pleaded with Superior Court Judge Jennifer Bedford against it. The decision was granted after a hearing that lasted just 19 minutes.

"This agreement is a major win for election integrity in North Carolina," RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told Fox News. "It’s straightforward: if someone admits they’re not a U.S. citizen during jury duty, that information should be used to check the voter rolls and remove anyone who doesn’t belong."

The problems with North Carolinian voter rolls have become apparent over the past month, as over 34,000 deceased individuals were discovered to still be eligible to cast ballots.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 34,000 dead people found on North Carolina's voter rolls. — Remarks (@remarks) May 2, 2026

BREAKING: North Carolina State Board of Elections has found over 34,000 DECEASED people on their voter roles.



But Democrats told me this is a conspiracy and never happens?! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

North Carolina finds 34,000 deceased people on the state voter rolls, per Fox. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 2, 2026

The news comes as the election security SAVE Act has been sidelined in the Senate by Republicans who refuse to implement the talking filibuster to pass the wildly popular bill that Trump has considered a top priority.

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