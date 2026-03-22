Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS

The weekend has been graced with even more action on the Department of Homeland Security front, as the Senate has moved to advance the appointment of Sen. Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the department.

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🚨 BREAKING: Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to be Secretary of Homeland Security has ADVANCED in the US Senate, with John Fetterman voting in favor



Now all that’s left is a full confirmation vote.



Almost there! pic.twitter.com/tSOdErRp5Z — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The US Senate just ADVANCED President Trump's nomination of Markwayne Mullin for DHS Secretary, 54-37



John Fetterman (D-PA) joined Republicans



Huge win! Mullin WILL be confirmed, and DHS will be in great hands 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Cm2PboXgbC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 22, 2026

Republicans presented a unified front on advancing Mullin’s nomination, with MAGA’s favorite Democrat Sen. John Fetterman being the lone vote to split from his party to support Trump’s pick.

Should Mullin be confirmed, which is all but certain, he will take over DHS amid one of the most fierce political battles of the second Trump administration. The shutdown has lasted well over one month, and many eyes have shifted away from the SAVE Act and onto refunding the department as TSA agents and American air travel have been held hostage by Senate Democrats.

Despite ICE being heavily funded for the entirety of Trump’s term, Democrats have waged a performative battle to reject re-opening the department unless Republicans agree to ban immigration enforcement from conducting operations at polling places.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are REFUSING to reopen DHS because Republicans will not commit to keeping ICE agents away from polling places



Jeffries just admitted Democrats ANTICIPATE illegals voting.



They’re EXPOSING themselves pic.twitter.com/yPnmFc2GC2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 9, 2026

The vote to confirm Mullin will be held in the coming hours or days.

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