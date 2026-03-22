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Tipsheet

Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 22, 2026 2:45 PM
Sen. Markwayne Mullin Set To Be Confirmed As New Head of DHS
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The weekend has been graced with even more action on the Department of Homeland Security front, as the Senate has moved to advance the appointment of Sen. Markwayne Mullin as secretary of the department.

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Republicans presented a unified front on advancing Mullin’s nomination, with MAGA’s favorite Democrat Sen. John Fetterman being the lone vote to split from his party to support Trump’s pick. 

Should Mullin be confirmed, which is all but certain, he will take over DHS amid one of the most fierce political battles of the second Trump administration. The shutdown has lasted well over one month, and many eyes have shifted away from the SAVE Act and onto refunding the department as TSA agents and American air travel have been held hostage by Senate Democrats. 

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Related:

DHS MARKWAYNE MULLIN SENATE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TSA

Despite ICE being heavily funded for the entirety of Trump’s term, Democrats have waged a performative battle to reject re-opening the department unless Republicans agree to ban immigration enforcement from conducting operations at polling places.

The vote to confirm Mullin will be held in the coming hours or days.

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