Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn

Lone Star Liberty PAC, a group dedicated to advancing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the U.S. Senate, has dropped a new ad in the highly-contentious race with incumbent John Cornyn. Theirs comes just days after Cornyn unveiled a new ad of his own.

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Weak, ineffective John Cornyn had over 8,000 days in office to stop illegal aliens from voting in American elections.



He didn't back the bill until he was in danger of losing a primary.



And he's still opposing President Trump's call to end the filibuster and pass the SAVE… pic.twitter.com/SgDYxqntcl — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) March 20, 2026

Lone Star Liberty’s ad is highly interesting due to the fact that it isn’t running in Texas, but is running in Florida in hopes of catching the eye of President Donald Trump. The content of their new ad focuses on Cornyn’s history with the SAVE America Act, with the group stating that “he didn't back the bill until he was in danger of losing a primary.” The group pushed a similar ad the week before. Both were shared widely by conservative influencers in Texas, many of whom have banded around Paxton.

John Cornyn helped Joe Biden install Merrick Garland as Attorney General, and Lisa Monaco as Deputy AG.



Together they orchestrated the spying and lawfare against President Trump. But Cornyn's betrayal didn't stop there.



Cornyn supported Deranged Jack Smith's criminal charges… pic.twitter.com/rM6et9RdoD — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) March 13, 2026

The Paxton camp playing to Trump should come as no surprise. Rumors had swirled that Trump had originally leaned toward endorsing Cornyn, but plans changed when Axios published the leaked news. Another report emerged that Cornyn was on the cusp of getting the nod from Trump, but Paxton’s tactic to offer to drop out in exchange for the Senate advancing the SAVE Act bought him time. The deadline then passed for candidates to drop out of the run-off.

Politico: President Trump was irritated when news articles from Axios and The Atlantic published Wednesday declaring that Trump was “expected” to endorse Cornyn, according to the Republican operative.



A POLITICO story stated earlier that morning that Trump would likely endorse… https://t.co/yRFuezaDEq pic.twitter.com/XMVjTiYvHT — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) March 10, 2026

Politico: Trump had been prepared to quickly endorse John Cornyn after the Texas senator outperformed expectations and finished ahead of Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, in last week’s primary, the people said.



But Paxton managed to at least forestall that outcome when he… https://t.co/nX7gZZw1aw pic.twitter.com/vKTUMJFDKE — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) March 9, 2026

The run-off is slated for May 26.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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