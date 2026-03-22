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Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 22, 2026 9:00 AM
Ken Paxton Returns Fire With a New Ad Targeting John Cornyn
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File

Lone Star Liberty PAC, a group dedicated to advancing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to the U.S. Senate, has dropped a new ad in the highly-contentious race with incumbent John Cornyn. Theirs comes just days after Cornyn unveiled a new ad of his own.

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Lone Star Liberty’s ad is highly interesting due to the fact that it isn’t running in Texas, but is running in Florida in hopes of catching the eye of President Donald Trump. The content of their new ad focuses on Cornyn’s history with the SAVE America Act, with the group stating that “he didn't back the bill until he was in danger of losing a primary.” The group pushed a similar ad the week before. Both were shared widely by conservative influencers in Texas, many of whom have banded around Paxton.

The Paxton camp playing to Trump should come as no surprise. Rumors had swirled that Trump had originally leaned toward endorsing Cornyn, but plans changed when Axios published the leaked news. Another report emerged that Cornyn was on the cusp of getting the nod from Trump, but Paxton’s tactic to offer to drop out in exchange for the Senate advancing the SAVE Act bought him time. The deadline then passed for candidates to drop out of the run-off.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JOHN CORNYN KEN PAXTON TEXAS

The run-off is slated for May 26.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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