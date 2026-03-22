Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line

President Donald Trump announced early Sunday morning that he would follow through on his promise to deploy ICE agents to airports around the nation. The news comes as Democrats once again refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security over their desires to keep immigration enforcement from conducting operations at polling sites.

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BREAKING: President Trump is deploying ICE at US airports to assist TSA agents beginning on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OoC4nx7xad — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 22, 2026

President Trump announces ICE airport move.



Agents will support TSA amid funding standoff, blasting Democrats over delays and security concerns.pic.twitter.com/vOjvWTjiXq — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 22, 2026

BREAKING: President Trump says ICE agents will be deployed to airports nationwide as growing security concerns, long lines, and delays mount, with TSA checkpoints short-staffed during the ongoing government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/RpQfH4fgab — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 22, 2026

Trump issued the ultimatum on Saturday, warning Democrats that he would deploy ICE assets to American airports to assist TSA agents, who have gone without pay for an extended period, as the DHS shutdown has lasted over a month. Trump promised that ICE would conduct the “immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who have come into our country” while providing “security like no one has ever seen before.”

BREAKING: President Trump threatens to send ICE Agents to US airports to serve as TSA agents amid the DHS funding lapse. pic.twitter.com/diB0qbCQ5G — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) March 21, 2026

BREAKING🚨: President Trump just dropped the hammer on Democrats amid the DHS shutdown chaos!



"If Radical Left Democrats don’t IMMEDIATELY reopen DHS and end the airport nightmare, I’ll surge our brilliant, patriotic ICE agents to airports nationwide to handle security—better… pic.twitter.com/aptzBzFPTZ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 21, 2026

ICE agents were seemingly thrilled at the idea, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

I reached out to a handful of ICE agents to gauge their reaction to President Trump pitching putting them at airports to work security. Responses: 👇🏻



“Love it.”



“Genius. We serve at the behest…”



“Lots of illegals at airports”.



“🤭”



“I would actually love that”.



“Ah… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2026

With ICE agents on the ground in airports and Elon Musk offering to pay the salaries of TSA agents, pressure on Democrats to simply pass a funding bill has never been higher.

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