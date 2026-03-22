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Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 22, 2026 10:30 AM
Trump Just Made a Major Move After Democrats Crossed His Red Line
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump announced early Sunday morning that he would follow through on his promise to deploy ICE agents to airports around the nation. The news comes as Democrats once again refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security over their desires to keep immigration enforcement from conducting operations at polling sites.

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Trump issued the ultimatum on Saturday, warning Democrats that he would deploy ICE assets to American airports to assist TSA agents, who have gone without pay for an extended period, as the DHS shutdown has lasted over a month. Trump promised that ICE would conduct the “immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who have come into our country” while providing “security like no one has ever seen before.”

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Related:

DHS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

ICE agents were seemingly thrilled at the idea, according to Fox News’ Bill Melugin.

With ICE agents on the ground in airports and Elon Musk offering to pay the salaries of TSA agents, pressure on Democrats to simply pass a funding bill has never been higher.

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