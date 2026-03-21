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Tipsheet

Why Is This Democrat So Desperate to Keep Pushing Fake Endorsements?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 21, 2026 12:30 PM
Why Is This Democrat So Desperate to Keep Pushing Fake Endorsements?
Haley Stevens For Congress

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens, a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, has come under fire for pushing a fake endorsement from some key players in the Democrat Party. The issue caused enough of a kerfuffle that Axios had to clarify who had even endorsed the congresswoman in the first place.

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When the news broke yesterday, it seemed that Stevens had secured the endorsements of the members of the ModSquad, some of the most powerful moderate Democrats in the Senate, like Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, as well as Michigan’s Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Gary Peters. In reality, she only managed to wrangle the endorsement of the group’s chairman and PAC.

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The story is even more bizarre considering that both Slotkin and Peters publicly stated that they would not back any of the Democrats on the ballot during the primary season.

With no other members of the ModSquad willing to publicly support Stevens, Axios was required to correct their reporting on the issue, and clarified it on social media.

This isn’t the first time that Stevens has been caught up in a fake endorsement saga. Her campaign had bragged about bagging an endorsement from Commissioner Chokwe Pitchford. Pitchford responded by saying that “I have literally never endorsed her or heard a word from her team…or even hinted that I would be open to endorsing her.”

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If the polls are to be believed, Stevens looks like she is desperate to earn these endorsements to even make it into a run-off election as she isn’t faring well against her two Democrat opponents.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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