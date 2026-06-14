12 Dead After Plane Crashes in Missouri

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash in Missouri at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Eleven people were skydivers, and one was the pilot. The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

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Preliminary information shows a skydiving aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace P750, crashed while departing Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri at approximately 11:35 a.m. local time on June 14 with 12 people on board.



At the time of the crash, the FAA was not providing air traffic… https://t.co/FMCN81Jzyj — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 14, 2026

NEW: Eleven skydivers and a pilot are dead after their plane crashes in Butler, Missouri.



According to a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management, just before 11:30 a.m., a private plane leaving the Butler Memorial Airport turned around for an unknown reason before… pic.twitter.com/qlUxhfkfRN — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 14, 2026

BREAKING NEWS: Plane CRASH in Missouri Kills 12



Pilot and 11 skydivers dead after Missouri plane crash, officials say



The plane was taking people up to skydive when emergency responders got a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire.



MORE INFO COMING. pic.twitter.com/Hv0KMq3gi5 — Gregory Lyakhov (@GregoryLyakhov) June 14, 2026





Sky divers plane crash in Missouri about 60 miles south of KC. All on board perished. 11 sky divers plus the pilot



Unknown cause of crash at this time



This is the apparent aircraft involved based on reported time of takeoff and incident location https://t.co/87I3Gfb5D2 pic.twitter.com/AGGEtLxz0z — WindyCity Weather and News (@WindyCityWxMan) June 14, 2026

BREAKING: Authorities in Missouri say 12 people were killed when a plane crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2026

This is a terrible tragedy, and I’m praying for the families of the victims involved in the crash. I’ll stand ready to assist local authorities as this situation develops. https://t.co/WRiVPCwAn7 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) June 14, 2026

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