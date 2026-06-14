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Tipsheet

12 Dead After Plane Crashes in Missouri

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | June 14, 2026 5:00 PM
12 Dead After Plane Crashes in Missouri
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Twelve people reportedly died in a plane crash in Missouri at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday. 

Eleven people were skydivers, and one was the pilot. The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. 

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