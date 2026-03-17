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Senate Republicans Delivered a Brutal Response to Democrats After the SAVE Act Vote

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 17, 2026 10:00 PM
Senate Republicans Delivered a Brutal Response to Democrats After the SAVE Act Vote
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senate Republicans have issued a brutal response to Democrats who have refused to vote in favor of the common-sense election integrity measures laid out in the SAVE America Act.

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CHUCK SCHUMER ERIC SCHMITT JOHN FETTERMAN SENATE VOTER ID

In response to Republicans successfully advancing the SAVE Act to floor debate, Democrats have pulled out the most inane arguments to oppose it. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the bill to require a photo ID and proof of citizenship in order to vote “cynical” and “below democracy.” Schumer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar warned of the leftist boogeyman Elon Musk and the “DOGE Squad.”

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“Pretty much everything you do in your daily life involves showing an I.D.,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in response to the crying of Democrats. “These are things that are just basic, fundamental aspects of our everyday life. We certainly ought to be able to apply them to something as important as voting in this country.”

One lone Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, has indicated that he may support the SAVE Act, but would only do so if Republicans cut out the provision against mail-in ballots.

The vote to advance the SAVE Act to a floor debate passed 51-48, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski crossing over to oppose the bill.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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