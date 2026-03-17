Senate Republicans Delivered a Brutal Response to Democrats After the SAVE Act Vote

Senate Republicans have issued a brutal response to Democrats who have refused to vote in favor of the common-sense election integrity measures laid out in the SAVE America Act.

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.@SenJohnBarrasso: "You need to present a photo I.D. to buy a beer, to board a plane, and to do so many other things that are part of American life—why not to vote?... The SAVE America Act is the best way to secure and safely provide elections that represent the viewpoints of the… pic.twitter.com/37zyS8rUar — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2026

.@LeaderJohnThune on the SAVE America Act: "Pretty much everything you do in your daily life involves showing an I.D., whether it's opening a bank account, getting a hotel room, picking up prescription drugs... These are things that are just basic, fundamental aspects of our… pic.twitter.com/ayetSntNrB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 17, 2026

SENATOR CRUZ: “You need a photo ID to enroll in college. You need a photo ID to open a bank account. You need a photo ID to check into a hotel.”



“And I got to admit, this is my personal favorite: You need a photo ID — actually, two photo IDs — to shovel snow in New York City.” pic.twitter.com/mdcUCuJdyn — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 17, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) just stormed the Senate floor with COMMON SENSE amendments to the SAVE America Act



The amended bill will:

1. Require voter ID

2. Require citizenship

3. No rigged mail-in voting

4. No men in women's spots

5. No transgender mutilation of kids… pic.twitter.com/dLjxNLZqsU — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

In response to Republicans successfully advancing the SAVE Act to floor debate, Democrats have pulled out the most inane arguments to oppose it. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer labeled the bill to require a photo ID and proof of citizenship in order to vote “cynical” and “below democracy.” Schumer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar warned of the leftist boogeyman Elon Musk and the “DOGE Squad.”

🚨 JUST IN: Chuck Schumer announces Democrats will do WHATEVER IT TAKES to keep illegal aliens voting in elections



"If MAGA want to bog down the Senate over a debate on voter suppression, Dems are ready. We're ready to be here all day, all night, as long as it takes!"



TRAITOR… pic.twitter.com/EhjZUefDBM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! Senate Democrats just broke out into a PANIC on the floor that Elon Musk would be deploying a computer system to purge the voter rolls if the SAVE America Act passes



"Private voter data is sent to DHS through an @ElonMusk-designed system!" 🤣😭pic.twitter.com/ILRz6FJMuK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP. A Senate Democrat just admitted the quiet part out loud during SAVE America Act debate



"You will need photo ID and proof of citizenship in every single state, a STUDENT ID WON'T COUNT."



She wants foreigners with student IDs to vote! BAN IT.pic.twitter.com/hbHifblQZT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 17, 2026

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“Pretty much everything you do in your daily life involves showing an I.D.,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in response to the crying of Democrats. “These are things that are just basic, fundamental aspects of our everyday life. We certainly ought to be able to apply them to something as important as voting in this country.”

One lone Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, has indicated that he may support the SAVE Act, but would only do so if Republicans cut out the provision against mail-in ballots.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) announces he will VOTE 'YEA' on any legislation put forth by Senate Republicans that requires voter ID nationwide and nothing else



"Keep it basic: PHOTO ID to vote. Stop turning this into a Christmas list and attacking vote-by-mail. If GOP… pic.twitter.com/120SIRcOYc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

The vote to advance the SAVE Act to a floor debate passed 51-48, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski crossing over to oppose the bill.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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