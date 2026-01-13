This Explosive New Ad Eviscerates Roy Cooper for Putting Illegals Behind the Wheel

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley has unveiled a new campaign ad targeting Democrat hopeful Roy Cooper ahead of their contentious race in North Carolina.

🚨NEW AD: When Roy Cooper was North Carolina governor, thousands of trucking licenses were issued to illegal aliens.



Roy Cooper broke the law and put North Carolina drivers at risk. pic.twitter.com/KAhcm8RouV — Michael Whatley (@WhatleyNC) January 13, 2026

The ad sheds light on a newly-surfaced report from the Department of Transportation showing that Cooper’s administration gave a substantial number of commercial licenses to “non-domiciled” drivers, 54 percent of which were issued illegally.

Anyone asked @RoyCooperNC why he passed out North Carolina CDLs like candy to illegals yet?



I’m sure there weren’t any ill effects, right? #NCPOL #NCSEN https://t.co/OiFcawqAJg — Matt Mercer (@mattmercer) January 9, 2026

“Roy Cooper put criminal illegal aliens ahead of law-abiding North Carolinians, and our state continues to pay the price,” said Whatley spokesperson Jonathan Felts in a press release. “From supporting Joe Biden’s open-borders agenda that allowed criminals into our country, to backing sanctuary-city policies and permitting unqualified drivers behind the wheel of heavy commercial vehicles, Roy Cooper has repeatedly put North Carolinians at risk.”

“When North Carolina parents are out and about with their children on NC roads, thanks to Roy Cooper, there’s a good chance that the people driving those big dangerous 18-wheelers or delivery trucks or hazardous material vehicles are not qualified to do so and could cause a deadly crash due to incompetence,” the press release said. “Good luck sleeping tonight as you lie awake wondering if the person driving your kid’s school bus is unqualified to be driving that bus.”

The open Senate race in North Carolina is one of the closest races this cycle. The Cook Political Report considers the race a “toss-up,” and a Whatley victory may ensure that Republicans retain their slim majority.

