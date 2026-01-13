No, JD Vance Isn't Breaking With Trump on Possible Military Strikes on Iran
I'm Shocked USA Today Allowed This Op-ed to Be Published About the Minneapolis...
Chicago Kids Can’t Read. The Chicago Teachers' Union Can’t Spell.
Consumers’ Research Flags Chubb’s Capitol Hill Push Against Litigation Finance
VIP
The Democrats' Pattern of Violence
Conservatives for Property Rights Urge White House Support for Patent Reform
Where's the Left's Outrage Over This Florida Shooting?
From Madison to Minneapolis: One Leftist's Mission to Stop ICE
Trump’s Leverage Doctrine
Stop Pretending That Colleges Are Nonprofit Institutions
Hegseth Vows to Slash Pentagon Bureaucracy and Unleash Tech Innovation Alongside Elon Musk
Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Men in Women’s Sports...and Hoo Boy
Federal Reserve Chairman ‘Ignored’ DOJ, Pirro Says, Necessitating Criminal Probe
The GOP Is Restoring the American Dream of Homeownership
Tipsheet

This Explosive New Ad Eviscerates Roy Cooper for Putting Illegals Behind the Wheel

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 13, 2026 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley has unveiled a new campaign ad targeting Democrat hopeful Roy Cooper ahead of their contentious race in North Carolina.

Advertisement

The ad sheds light on a newly-surfaced report from the Department of Transportation showing that Cooper’s administration gave a substantial number of commercial licenses to “non-domiciled” drivers, 54 percent of which were issued illegally.

“Roy Cooper put criminal illegal aliens ahead of law-abiding North Carolinians, and our state continues to pay the price,” said Whatley spokesperson Jonathan Felts in a press release. “From supporting Joe Biden’s open-borders agenda that allowed criminals into our country, to backing sanctuary-city policies and permitting unqualified drivers behind the wheel of heavy commercial vehicles, Roy Cooper has repeatedly put North Carolinians at risk.”

“When North Carolina parents are out and about with their children on NC roads, thanks to Roy Cooper, there’s a good chance that the people driving those big dangerous 18-wheelers or delivery trucks or hazardous material vehicles are not qualified to do so and could cause a deadly crash due to incompetence,” the press release said. “Good luck sleeping tonight as you lie awake wondering if the person driving your kid’s school bus is unqualified to be driving that bus.”

Recommended

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Men in Women’s Sports...and Hoo Boy Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL ALIEN NORTH CAROLINA ROY COOPER

The open Senate race in North Carolina is one of the closest races this cycle. The Cook Political Report considers the race a “toss-up,” and a Whatley victory may ensure that Republicans retain their slim majority.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Men in Women’s Sports...and Hoo Boy Dmitri Bolt
I'm Shocked USA Today Allowed This Op-ed to Be Published About the Minneapolis ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
Where's the Left's Outrage Over This Florida Shooting? Amy Curtis
Notice Anything Regarding All These Angry, Miserable White Liberal Women? Matt Vespa
If Bill Clinton Thought He Could Just Not Show Up for His House Deposition on Epstein, He Was Wrong Dmitri Bolt
No, JD Vance Isn't Breaking With Trump on Possible Military Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments on Men in Women’s Sports...and Hoo Boy Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement