VICTORY: Jury Reaches Shocking Verdict in Texas Antifa Terrorism Case

The jury has reached a verdict in the Antifa terrorist ambush case that resulted in an Alvarado police officer receiving a gunshot wound to the neck. The results were a mixed bag, as only one of the perpetrators was found guilty for attempted murder. All nine defendants received guilty verdicts for lesser charges, however.

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🚨JUST IN: ALL 9 members of the North Texas Antifa cell just found GUILTY on terrorism charges in the FIRST-EVER federal Antifa terrorism trial!



These radicals ambushed an ICE facility, shot a cop in the neck, fired on officers,and now they’re convicted!pic.twitter.com/EzeP6XBbUJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: In a massive victory, nine Antifa terrorists have been found guilty on FEDERAL TERRORISM CHARGES pursued by the FBI and DOJ — @MrAndyNgo



They tried m*rdering ICE agents in Texas.



Massive win! KEEP PROSECUTING ANTIFA!pic.twitter.com/k4pmSZF4YB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2026

The group of radicals staged an ambush outside of an ICE detention facility near Dallas, Texas, where the perpetrators shot at law enforcement and discharged fireworks to damage vehicles and buildings.

Benjamin Song was the lone defendant who was found guilty for the shooting. Eight of the nine defendants were found guilty on charges of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and using and carrying explosives during a riot, according to a local Fox affiliate.

Daniel Estrada was not present on the night of the ambush, but was found guilty of concealing a document or record and conspiracy to conceal documents along with his wife, Rueda.

Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris and Maricela Rueda managed to escape a guilty verdict for the attempted murder charge, as well as charges for discharging a firearm. Sentencing for the guilty verdicts will be carried out at a later date.

This marks the first case of Antifa extremists being convicted for their terrorist actions.

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