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Tipsheet

VICTORY: Jury Reaches Shocking Verdict in Texas Antifa Terrorism Case

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 13, 2026 6:45 PM
VICTORY: Jury Reaches Shocking Verdict in Texas Antifa Terrorism Case
PJ Media

The jury has reached a verdict in the Antifa terrorist ambush case that resulted in an Alvarado police officer receiving a gunshot wound to the neck. The results were a mixed bag, as only one of the perpetrators was found guilty for attempted murder. All nine defendants received guilty verdicts for lesser charges, however.

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The group of radicals staged an ambush outside of an ICE detention facility near Dallas, Texas, where the perpetrators shot at law enforcement and discharged fireworks to damage vehicles and buildings.

Benjamin Song was the lone defendant who was found guilty for the shooting. Eight of the nine defendants were found guilty on charges of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and using and carrying explosives during a riot, according to a local Fox affiliate.

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Daniel Estrada was not present on the night of the ambush, but was found guilty of concealing a document or record and conspiracy to conceal documents along with his wife, Rueda.

Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill, Meagan Morris and Maricela Rueda managed to escape a guilty verdict for the attempted murder charge, as well as charges for discharging a firearm. Sentencing for the guilty verdicts will be carried out at a later date.

This marks the first case of Antifa extremists being convicted for their terrorist actions.

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