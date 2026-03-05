VIP
Did The New York Times Criticize 'Epic Fury' Using the Man Investigated for Espionage With Iran? (Yes)
Gavin Newsom Is Many Things. 'Pro-Family' Is Not One of Them.
Donald Trump Is a Great Man of History
So, What Is Normal?
JFK's Grandson Proves the Networks Still Bend the Knee to Kennedys
Trump Avoiding Repeating History in Iran
Men Are Back
The Supreme Court Should Protect Children From Predators
America Must Lead the Charge Against the Political Abuse of Religion
The Rules Were Never Meant for Them
The U.S. Needs Japan More Than Ever
For America’s 250th Birthday, Make the Senate Great Again
State Department Says That U.S., Venezuela Have Re-Established Diplomatic Relations
Federal Court Sentences Illegal Alien to Prison for $343K SNAP Benefits Fraud
Tony Gonzales Suspends Campaign After Finally Admitting to the Affair He Denied for Months

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 05, 2026 10:40 PM
Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales (TX-23) has announced that he will no longer seek re-election after finally confirming that he did have an illicit affair with his married female staffer who went on to commit suicide. Gonzales had long denied any such wrongdoing despite text messages proving that the affair took place, but reversed course when he failed to escape a run-off during his primary election on Tuesday.

The Republican nominee for the district heading into the midterms will now be firearms YouTuber and business owner Brandon Herrera. Herrera had run against Gonzales in 2024, where Gonzales narrowly escaped a primary loss after beating Herrera out of the nomination by less than 400 votes during the second round of voting.

Gonzales would have faced an uphill battle in their rematch, as Herrera managed to earn an impressive slate of endorsements as early voting kicked off, just as the story of Gonzales' affair reemerged. The story captured national attention, and became a focal point of the campaign as the election closed in.

Herrera ended the first round of voting up 2 points on Gonzales.

