It's Election Day in North Carolina and Texas. Here's What to Watch
OpenAI Adds Surveillance Ban in Deal With Pentagon
Guess How Many Iranian Targets the US and Israel Hit Within 72 Hours
'Diversity' Is a Formula for Failure
Another Somali Fraudster Just Pleaded Guilty to Stealing $6M in Autism Center Scheme
Trump, Forever Wars and Iraq Syndrome
Outrage Erupts Over Kentucky Gun Store's Opening, Now Do Mosques
Don't Let Congress Ruin College Sports
CIA-Backed Kurdish Militias Will Launch Ground Campaign in Iran Soon
Iran Has Reportedly Chosen Their Next Supreme Leader, but He Might Already Be...
Roy Cooper and Mark Whatley Advance to Highly-Contested Senate Race in North Carolina

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 03, 2026 7:57 PM
Roy Cooper and Mark Whatley Advance to Highly-Contested Senate Race in North Carolina
AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, Erik Verduzco, file

The results from the North Carolina primary are already in. Let’s take a look at who has made it into the dead-heat Senate race in North Carolina to replace Senator. Thom Tillis.

In the Democrat primary, Roy Cooper has secured the nomination after a landslide victory from early reporting.

As for the Republican primary, Mark Whatley has won his party’s nomination and will now battle Cooper for the ever-important Senate seat in November.

Republicans have already begun to campaign hard against Cooper, who led an abysmal soft-on-crime administration when he was governor of the state.

