Roy Cooper and Mark Whatley Advance to Highly-Contested Senate Race in North Carolina

The results from the North Carolina primary are already in. Let’s take a look at who has made it into the dead-heat Senate race in North Carolina to replace Senator. Thom Tillis.

In the Democrat primary, Roy Cooper has secured the nomination after a landslide victory from early reporting.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roy Cooper wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election. #APRaceCall at 8:40 p.m. EST. https://t.co/TS3eIpQI5W — AP Race Calls (@AP_RaceCalls) March 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper WINS the Democratic primary for US Senate in 2026



This guy was EXPOSED for releasing Iryna Zarutska's killer from custody while governor



And he RAN AWAY when asked about it. VOTE MICHAEL WHATLEY (R)!pic.twitter.com/KvFXjb6AwT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

As for the Republican primary, Mark Whatley has won his party’s nomination and will now battle Cooper for the ever-important Senate seat in November.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Whatley wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election. #APRaceCall at 8:40 p.m. EST. https://t.co/TS3eIpQI5W — AP Race Calls (@AP_RaceCalls) March 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Michael Whatley has SKATED to victory in the NC Republican U.S. Senate Primary



He’ll hopefully be replacing RINO Senator Thom Tillis in November, who Trump forced into retirement 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcmK6jhNEz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 4, 2026

Michael Whatley is projected to win North Carolina's US Senate Republican primary.



He will face Fmr. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/BOfAJr10AB — AF Post (@AFpost) March 4, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed Michael Whatley WINS North Carolina US Senate GOP primary, advancing to the November election to replace Sen. Thom Tillis



MAKE NORTH CAROLINA RED! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FsmyKbHlEq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

🚨 @WhatleyNC is officially our nominee for U.S. Senate in North Carolina! pic.twitter.com/0iRJhUFXuj — GOP (@GOP) March 4, 2026

Republicans have already begun to campaign hard against Cooper, who led an abysmal soft-on-crime administration when he was governor of the state.

