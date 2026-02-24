Al Green Tried to Shove a Sign in Trump's Face. Here's What It Said
Tipsheet

SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 24, 2026 7:30 PM
SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Thomas Massie has decided that he won’t be sitting with his Republican colleagues at President Trump’s State of the Union address this evening, and instead will be joining Rep. Ro Khanna and his new Democrat allies as a protest against the Trump administration.

The source who leaked the information to Axios said that Massie is making the move “to emphasize the need for justice for the Epstein class.”

The two clearly don’t care too much about their supposed crusade for justice, as the guest-of-honor for Khanna is actually implicated in the Epstein files that the pair have made their political identity. As Amy wrote earlier today, Haley Robson received payments from Jeffrey Epstein to procure women in 2004 and 2005.

As to be expected, the grandstanding from Massie has widely been slammed by conservative who see through his State of the Union charade. These stunts get him and Khanna time on the air and keep his name relevant as he faces a fierce primary, all while his new Democrat buddies take advantage of the party drama to accuse President Trump of staging a massive coverup, suggesting that Trump might be a pedophile with a wink and a nod.

LIVE: President Trump’s State of the Union Address Will Show America Is Stronger Than Ever
UPDATE: Massie has post to his social media after the story broke to say: "This is my view tonight at the State of the Union from the Republican side of the aisle," indicating that the Axios source could be wrong, but Massie's comment does leave open the possibility that he could have another view from the Democrat side of the aisle.

We will see where he ends up when the show starts.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall's coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

