SURPRISE: Guess What Thomas Massie Is Doing for the State of the Union

Rep. Thomas Massie has decided that he won’t be sitting with his Republican colleagues at President Trump’s State of the Union address this evening, and instead will be joining Rep. Ro Khanna and his new Democrat allies as a protest against the Trump administration.

🚨 BREAKING: Thomas Massie to sit on the Democrat side of the aisle during Trump’s State of the Union to show “bipartisan unity” on the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/9ciuSezw9X — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) February 24, 2026

The source who leaked the information to Axios said that Massie is making the move “to emphasize the need for justice for the Epstein class.”

The two clearly don’t care too much about their supposed crusade for justice, as the guest-of-honor for Khanna is actually implicated in the Epstein files that the pair have made their political identity. As Amy wrote earlier today, Haley Robson received payments from Jeffrey Epstein to procure women in 2004 and 2005.

As to be expected, the grandstanding from Massie has widely been slammed by conservative who see through his State of the Union charade. These stunts get him and Khanna time on the air and keep his name relevant as he faces a fierce primary, all while his new Democrat buddies take advantage of the party drama to accuse President Trump of staging a massive coverup, suggesting that Trump might be a pedophile with a wink and a nod.

Donald Trump illegally hid files alleging that he raped a child.



This is by far the most heinous scandal of any President in American history.



He needs to resign in disgrace and face charges. https://t.co/N2GVyCHni7 — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) February 24, 2026

UPDATE: Massie has post to his social media after the story broke to say: "This is my view tonight at the State of the Union from the Republican side of the aisle," indicating that the Axios source could be wrong, but Massie's comment does leave open the possibility that he could have another view from the Democrat side of the aisle.

This is my view tonight at the State of the Union from the Republican side of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/lrpcqc7JBS — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 25, 2026

We will see where he ends up when the show starts.

