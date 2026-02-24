The Vibes for the US Men's Hockey Team Are So High, We Got Strippers Standing for the Anthem
Tipsheet

Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 24, 2026 5:00 PM
Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

While many Democrats are boycotting President Trump's State of the Union address tonight, California Rep. Ro Khanna plans to attend. He's also bringing a guest.

There's just one problem with this. Haley Robson was once reportedly an Epstein co-conspirator. In 2004 and 2005, she was reportedly paid by Epstein to find girls.

They do not care.

Robson likened herself to the infamous Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

Simply incredible.

Did Khanna's staff not vet Robson? Or do they just not care?

And will the journalists who have been screaming about the Epstein files for month ask Khanna about this?

We wouldn't hold our breath for the media to ask Khanna any questions about Robson. It's clear this was never about the actual victims for them, but for the political optics and the anti-Trump narrative.

