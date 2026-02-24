Look Who Ro Khanna Is Bringing to the State of the Union Tonight

While many Democrats are boycotting President Trump's State of the Union address tonight, California Rep. Ro Khanna plans to attend. He's also bringing a guest.

Today, the UK arrested Lord Mandelson for his alleged ties to Epstein. But here in the United States of America? Nothing.



Tomorrow, I am bringing Haley Robson, a heroic survivor, to the State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/C4cJtvXHdk — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 24, 2026

Advertisement

There's just one problem with this. Haley Robson was once reportedly an Epstein co-conspirator. In 2004 and 2005, she was reportedly paid by Epstein to find girls.

Why are you brining an Epstein co-conspirator?



This is all politics to you. You don’t care about the actual victims. pic.twitter.com/YU20yis7oy — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2026

They do not care.

Robson likened herself to the infamous Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss.

"Survivor"

That's a funny way to spell "recruiter". pic.twitter.com/RCJzUcMlFX — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 24, 2026

Simply incredible.

Haley Robson, the "heroic survivor" who bragged (as an adult) that she was the "Heidi Fleiss" of Palm Beach, because she found so many girls to bring to Jeffrey, and told them to lie about their ages if not 18, so she could collect $200 each. Affidavit was issued for her arrest https://t.co/qM5Plpou4T — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 24, 2026

Did Khanna's staff not vet Robson? Or do they just not care?

First, he read the names of four completely random people on the House floor and claimed they were complicit in Epstein's crimes.



Now, his guest to SOTU is the woman who recruited underage girls for Epstein and compared herself to the Heidi Fleiss of Palm Beach. https://t.co/bs2QyCn7wI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 24, 2026

And will the journalists who have been screaming about the Epstein files for month ask Khanna about this?

Looking forward to journalists writing stories and asking Ro Khanna why he is bringing an Epstein recruiter to SOTU...



They surely will cover this right? Or are they just in the bag for anti-Trump forces? https://t.co/nb7iiAoCKd pic.twitter.com/MhAPqBkjy8 — Alex Pfeiffer (@AlexPfeiffer) February 24, 2026

We wouldn't hold our breath for the media to ask Khanna any questions about Robson. It's clear this was never about the actual victims for them, but for the political optics and the anti-Trump narrative.

Editor's Note: With President Trump back in the White House, the state of our Union is strong once again.

Support Townhall’s coverage of the president's State of the Union Address and help us report the truth the radical Left doesn't want you to hear. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.