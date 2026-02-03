Colorado Public School Gives Class to Children on How to Follow and Doxx ICE Agents

A presentation was allegedly given at a Jefferson County, Colorado public school instructing students on how to document ICE agents conducting operations.

OMG. Students at @JeffcoSchoolsCo were reportedly subjected to an anti-ICE presentation that demonized ICE and taught children how to report and dox federal agents.



This is completely unacceptable. Every staff member responsible for this needs to be FIRED. pic.twitter.com/jG4GfE2uvq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2026

The information included the often-used acronym “S.A.L.U.T.E.” to instruct their children on how to ensure full documentation of the activity of federal agents, essentially equipping them to work as “ICE watchers” like Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Children were told to gather information like number of officers, appearance, location, and the equipment of officers that students might observe.

“Remember: document and record everything,” one slide of the presentation read. The presentation also “informed” students that “ICE leadership has given officers the go-ahead to violate the [C]onstitution.”

Another slide provided students with links to “ICE Trainings” and a Signal group chat similar to those used by agitators in Minneapolis to track and eventually surround ICE officers conducting lawful enforcement in the city.

Some of these “trainings” so-called “ICE watchers” have spread around have also included information on how to pressure and even assault officers so that illegal aliens or their brothers-in-arms can escape arrest.

Look at the training “MN Ice Watch” (which Renee Good belonged to) gives:



They train activists to assault law enforcement, to swarm, pressure, and open their car doors.



And they say each “de-arrest” is a “micro-intifada.” Do with that what you will.



H/t @StrackHaley pic.twitter.com/5TjXzJfljy — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 11, 2026

Fliers were also seemingly hung in the hallways to spread the information to students who may have missed the class.

The school district isn’t the first set of radical activists getting kids involved in the dangerous “occupation.” CNN recently ran a grotesque profile on two high school aged brothers who have spent their days working as “ICE watchers” in Minneapolis with their parents’ gleeful approval.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

