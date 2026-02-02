CNN Disgustingly Glorifies Teenage 'ICE Watchers' in New Story

CNN published a profile piece on Monday about two brothers who waste away their days as “ICE watchers” in Minneapolis.

CNN writes a story about two teenagers (16 and 17) who instead of being in school, spend all day following ICE agents around Minneapolis and act as if that's a completely normal thing that children should be doing. https://t.co/ACaUqmxiQp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2026

The story features Sam and Ben Luhmann, a pair of 16 and 17-year-old siblings, who film ICE agents and “take down license plate numbers” to presumably upload to one of the many ICE doxxing websites in existence. CNN refers to the pair as “trained ICE watchers,” an entirely made-up occupation that there is not legitimate training for, and are “documenting federal immigration agents’ actions with cell phone video and quickly warning of agents’ locations with whistles and car horns.”

Some of these “trainings” have been found to include information on how to pressure or even assault officers to de-arrest agitators.

Look at the training “MN Ice Watch” (which Renee Good belonged to) gives:



They train activists to assault law enforcement, to swarm, pressure, and open their car doors.



And they say each “de-arrest” is a “micro-intifada.” Do with that what you will.



H/t @StrackHaley pic.twitter.com/5TjXzJfljy — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 11, 2026

It is important to note that Renee Good, the woman shot after striking a federal agent with her Honda Pilot, has been memorialized as the poster woman for these so-called “ICE Watchers.”

While the brothers are homeschooled, it seems that the pair is taking an extended vacation in Minneapolis by “couch-surfing” at the homes of relatives and in AirBnBs, according to CNN. They reportedly go on “patrols” until noon, and then return to wherever they happen to be staying to do their school work, but they make sacrifices on that front to prioritize said “patrols.”

It’s clear from the statements of the boys that the lies told by Democrats and the media have inspired these kids to go on their self-righteous crusade.

“There’s a lot of things I’d rather be doing,” Sam told CNN. “It seems like all my time is being used on this, which I will never regret doing this because I feel like people have to do something.”

“I think it’s so wrong, and it’s hard to see that and just say, ‘It doesn’t personally affect me, so I’m gonna ignore it and let other people suffer the consequences,’” Sam continued. “This is happening, it’s not okay, and I’m gonna do something about it.”

Ben referred to the activism as “almost like an internship.”

CNN would then go on to tell an admittedly out-of-context video taken by the brothers of ICE making an arrest and dispersing a crowd of protesters.

The parents shared with CNN that they are encouraging the reckless behavior and stated that they’re proud of their sons’ work. Their parents, Professor Andrew Luhmann of Wheaton College and his wife Audrey, are activists themselves who have taken their children to the grifty “No Kings” protests and pro-Palenstian demonstrations.

Audrey stated that she had no idea where her kids were when news of the shooting of Alex Pretti broke, another individual who was acting as a so-called “ICE watcher.” Despite her fear that it could have been one of her children, she still believed her children “belonged” in Minneapolis.

Audrey told CNN: “As a parent, how could I say no? How could I say, ‘No, you need to stick to your book learning, and just ignore this for now, we’ll read about it in history books later.’ Like, are you serious?”

Audrey’s rhetorical question is the same that conservatives have for the brothers’ parents and for CNN: are you serious? Why promote the idea of children entering into confrontations with police who you believe “brutalize” individuals and are “lawless?”

For what it’s worth, on the same day of the publication of CNN’s glorification of “ICE watchers,” DHS announced that they would be issuing bodycams to every officer in Minneapolis. Say goodbye to out-of-context videos and leftist narratives, because the truth of ICE’s operation in the city will be free for all to see.

