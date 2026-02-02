DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs
Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act...
VIP
State Department Faces Lawsuit Over Visa Ban
VIP
Arrest of Don Lemon Had the Sunday Shows Acting Acidic, 'Melania' Panned by...
VIP
Orange Man Bad, Ayatollah Good?
Violent Anti-ICE Extremism Is on Display at Penn State
Kathy Hochul Vows to Impede ICE Operations in New York
When Authority Gets Audited: Epstein, Enforcement, and Institutional Trust
VIP
Democrats Have Bastardized What it Means to Protest
NC Senate Candidate Once Declared His Final Month as Gov. 'International Migrant Month'
Sen. Kennedy Blasts Tim Walz As a Less Masculine Hillary Clinton, Calls for...
President Trump Announces a Major Trade Deal With India
CNN Disgustingly Glorifies Teenage 'ICE Watchers' in New Story
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration
Tipsheet

Here's How Democrats Are Making Their Cities Even More Dangerous

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 02, 2026 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File

Democrat leadership in states across the country have doubled down on policies preventing law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agents, allowing thousands of dangerous criminals to be released back onto city streets.

Advertisement

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joined Fox News on Monday to reveal some of the worst criminals that Democrats, like Virginia’s newly installed Governor Abigail Spanberger, have worked so hard to set free.

“There is an illegal alien that we arrested from El Salvador in September of last year,” McLaughlin stated. “He was arrested for strangling, with an electric cord, his eight-month-old sister. She was killed. Because of these new sanctuary city policies out of Virginia, once this individual serves his time, he will go back onto Virginia streets because we’re not allowed to be notified.

“That is absolutely heinous, and Virginians are going to be a lot less safe because of this policy,” McLaughlin continued.

New York is already underway with a similar policy, as nearly 7,000 violent or dangerous criminal aliens have been released already. More than 7,000 additional offenders are set to be released if the policy continues to be implemented.

Recommended

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES VIRGINIA

A recent story from New York even revealed that a Democrat judge allowed an illegal alien with a history of sexual assault and strangulation to simply walk out of the court house rather than be turned over to ICE.

President Trump and DHS officials have repeatedly criticized Minnesota’s Democrat leadership for following a similar policy, and reiterated their desire for cooperation with local authorities.

Advertisement

“I would encourage the governor to work with us, the mayor to work with us, to get those dangerous criminals off of the streets,” Secretary Kristi Noem said in an interview with Fox News. “That’s all we want. We have specifically human traffickers, sex traffickers, and child predators. Help us get those individuals off your streets before they create more victims.”

McLaughlin stated that DHS picked up a slew of criminal aliens in Minneapolis in recent days with criminal histories including murder, rape, and manslaughter.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Slouching Toward Fort Sumter? Victor Davis Hanson
DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs Matt Vespa
Dem Senator Got Fact-Checked Live Over His Lies About ICE. The Reaction Says It All. Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows Democrats Are in for a Rude Awakening on Immigration Joseph Chalfant
The Democrats’ Empty Threats of Oppression Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Yorkers Are Learning the 'Warmth of Collectivism' Is a Big Pile of Garbage Amy Curtis
Advertisement