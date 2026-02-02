Here's How Democrats Are Making Their Cities Even More Dangerous

Democrat leadership in states across the country have doubled down on policies preventing law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agents, allowing thousands of dangerous criminals to be released back onto city streets.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Virginia under Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger will now RELEASE an illegal alien who strangled his 8-month-old baby sister to death with a charging cord — WITHOUT turning him over to ICE



"He will be on Virginia streets INSTEAD of turning over to ICE. We're not… pic.twitter.com/27TVxjxVZ7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 2, 2026

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joined Fox News on Monday to reveal some of the worst criminals that Democrats, like Virginia’s newly installed Governor Abigail Spanberger, have worked so hard to set free.

“There is an illegal alien that we arrested from El Salvador in September of last year,” McLaughlin stated. “He was arrested for strangling, with an electric cord, his eight-month-old sister. She was killed. Because of these new sanctuary city policies out of Virginia, once this individual serves his time, he will go back onto Virginia streets because we’re not allowed to be notified.

“That is absolutely heinous, and Virginians are going to be a lot less safe because of this policy,” McLaughlin continued.

New York is already underway with a similar policy, as nearly 7,000 violent or dangerous criminal aliens have been released already. More than 7,000 additional offenders are set to be released if the policy continues to be implemented.

🚨DHS SHOCKING STATS🚨



New York Democrats’ refusal to honor ICE detainers has led to the release of 6,947 illegal aliens with criminal records.



Their offenses include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 serious drug offenses, 300 weapons… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 30, 2026

A recent story from New York even revealed that a Democrat judge allowed an illegal alien with a history of sexual assault and strangulation to simply walk out of the court house rather than be turned over to ICE.

🚨INFURIATING🚨



An illegal alien described as an alleged crack user and sexual predator was allowed to escape ICE after a judge let him leave via back door.



Gerardo Miguel Mora, 45, had been arrested for shoplifting and possession of stolen property after allegedly stealing… pic.twitter.com/WteJxxYzzn — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 1, 2026

President Trump and DHS officials have repeatedly criticized Minnesota’s Democrat leadership for following a similar policy, and reiterated their desire for cooperation with local authorities.

You encourage what you allow. It's time for Minnesota sanctuary politicians to stop siding with criminals, fraudsters, and rioters and start standing up for the American people. pic.twitter.com/03DZHHbggS — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 30, 2026

“I would encourage the governor to work with us, the mayor to work with us, to get those dangerous criminals off of the streets,” Secretary Kristi Noem said in an interview with Fox News. “That’s all we want. We have specifically human traffickers, sex traffickers, and child predators. Help us get those individuals off your streets before they create more victims.”

McLaughlin stated that DHS picked up a slew of criminal aliens in Minneapolis in recent days with criminal histories including murder, rape, and manslaughter.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

