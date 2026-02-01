Democrat Judge Allows Violent, Sexual Deviant Illegal Alien to Walk Free

Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 01, 2026 2:30 PM
New York Democrat Judge Sheridan Jack-Browne allowed a wanted illegal alien with a history of violent sexual crimes to escape ICE, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Gerardo Miguel Mora was picked up by police for shoplifting $130 of merchandise from a local H&M. Mora was set to appear before Jack-Browne, who is reported to have had possession of a federal warrant for Mora, but the judge allowed the criminal to “simply slip out the back door of Manhattan Criminal Court,” the Post reported.

Mora has had a history of violent crime. In 2011, he stalked a 21-year-old woman before attempting to rape and strangle her. Mora was stopped by a good Samaritan who overheard the commotion and detained Mora until police could arrive.

Mora is presumed to have been deported after his arrest in the incident, but resurfaced in 2023 when he was arrested for possession of false identification. He has been the subject of a federal warrant to remove reentered illegal aliens. Due to its status as a sanctuary city, New York police offered no assistance to federal law enforcement.

“They refused to hand him over,” a federal agent told the Post. “They let him out the back to avoid ICE.”

Mora was captured by ICE agents, who chased Mora down the street when they discovered his release. He remains in federal custody.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

