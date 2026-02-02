Bill Maher and This MS Now Host Got Lectured on the FACE Act...
DHS Secretary Noem's Latest Announcement for Minneapolis Operations Will Likely Anger Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 02, 2026 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

It is interesting to observe how the political Left quickly abandons policies they once championed, particularly when they become detrimental to their public policy agenda. Following incidents such as Ferguson and numerous high-profile officer-involved shootings, the implementation of body cameras gained widespread support. However, current perspectives within the Left have shifted, with some now perceiving these devices as propaganda tools, justified by their previous acceptance of police actions against individuals deemed unhinged and dangerous, who might otherwise have been portrayed as martyrs.  

Tonight, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, announced that all DHS agents will be equipped with these devices amid ongoing harassment and challenges from white liberals. These groups are actively resisting efforts to remove illegal alien offenders, including murderers, drug traffickers, and sex offenders, from the country (via The Hill): 

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that all federal immigration officers in Minneapolis will begin wearing body cameras while in the field.  

Noem wrote on the social platform X that she spoke with White House border czar Tom Homan, acting Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott on the move, which she noted is “effective immediately.” 

“As funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide,” the DHS secretary noted. “We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country.” 

DHS has surged ICE and CBP personnel to Minneapolis over the last two months, amid a federal probe into fraud within Minnesota’s social services programs. 

In the wake of the fatal shootings of two Minnesotans — Renee Good by an ICE officer on Jan. 7 and Alex Pretti by CBP agents on Jan. 24 — Democrats on Capitol Hill have pushed for reforming the federal law enforcement agencies. 

But remember, these devices are now right-wing tools, or something. Translation: they will capture our people doing some very, very bad things. 

