Texas Governor Freezes H-1B Visa Program Amid New Investigation

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched an investigation into abuses of H-1B visa programs at Texas state agencies and public universities, his office announced on Tuesday. While the investigation takes place, all new applications for visas have been suspended.

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter,” Abbott wrote in a directive.

The directive has suspended agencies and public institutions from initiating or filing new H-1B petitions until May 2027. Institutions are able to bypass this restriction if they receive written authorization from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott has also demanded that the agencies and institutions provide a detailed report to the Texas Workforce Commission outlining the number of H-1B holders actively sponsored, their countries of origin, and their job title and description.

“The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers,” Abbott said in the directive.

The decision to investigate public H-1B programs came after Texas A&M University slow-walked the release of documents that revealed that the university had spent more than $3.25 million on H-1B employment expenses since 2020.

