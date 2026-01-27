Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened.
Here's What Trump Said About Whether Kristi Noem Will Resign
VIP
MS NOW Complains About Fake News Using AI Fakery, and Lawrence O'Donnell Says...
Artist Scott LoBaido Pushes for Permanent American Flag at Ground Zero Ahead of...
Does America Have the Resolve to Deport Illegal Border Crossers?
Mr. President, Please Free Caleb Bailey
VIP
Tucker Carlson Says Iran Poses No Threat to the US, While Blaming Israel...
Anti-ICE 'Protester' Bit the Finger Off of a Customs and Border Patrol Agent...
Scott Jennings Blasts Tim Walz and Jacob Frey for Refusing to Cooperate with...
VIP
These Millennials' TikTok Reactions to ICE in Minneapolis Are Getting Out of Hand
Philly's Woke Prosecutor Says He Will 'Hunt Down' ICE Agents Like 'Nazis'
Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed
The Anti-ICE Protesters Just Set Their Sights on Tim Walz
The Declaration of Independence: A Framework for Limited Government
Tipsheet

Texas Governor Freezes H-1B Visa Program Amid New Investigation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 27, 2026 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched an investigation into abuses of H-1B visa programs at Texas state agencies and public universities, his office announced on Tuesday. While the investigation takes place, all new applications for visas have been suspended.

Advertisement

“In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter,” Abbott wrote in a directive.

The directive has suspended agencies and public institutions from initiating or filing new H-1B petitions until May 2027. Institutions are able to bypass this restriction if they receive written authorization from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott has also demanded that the agencies and institutions provide a detailed report to the Texas Workforce Commission outlining the number of H-1B holders actively sponsored, their countries of origin, and their job title and description.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ECONOMY GREG ABBOTT JOBS TEXAS

“The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers,” Abbott said in the directive.

The decision to investigate public H-1B programs came after Texas A&M University slow-walked the release of documents that revealed that the university had spent more than $3.25 million on H-1B employment expenses since 2020.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Latest Development on Alex Pretti Shooting Tears Up Another Lib Narrative Matt Vespa
Tom Homan Just Announced Major Action Against Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Jeff Charles
The Anti-ICE Protesters Just Set Their Sights on Tim Walz Joseph Chalfant
Zohran Mamdani's Going to Have a Hard Time Escaping the Trap Eric Adams Set on His Way Out Jeff Charles
Virginia Democrats' Nefarious Plan to Retake the House Just Got Killed Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar 'Assaulted' at Town Hall Event. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Advertisement