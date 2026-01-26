This Texas University Got Caught Spending Millions on Foreign Labor

Texas A&M University has recently become the center of a controversy after it was revealed that the university has spent more than $3 million on sponsoring foreign labor since 2020.

Texas A&M spent $3.25 million on H-1B visa workers since 2020, raising concerns over the university’s reliance on foreign labor.



A report from the Dallas Express uncovered that, since January 2020, Texas A&M has approved 659 H-1B visas at its main campus in College Station, Texas, and a total of more than 1,400 approved H-1B hires across the entire Texas A&M University System. The vast majority of the applications were for low-level instructional or graphic design and communications roles.

The total cost of Texas A&M’s H-1B hiring since January 2020 is $3,252,339.17, with expenditures ranging from visa processing and permanent residency sponsorings.

Texas A&M reportedly slow-walked the release of their foreign labor expenditures, despite state regulations that require agencies to produce public records within 10 days The Dallas Express had spent months requesting the release of the documents, only to be met with delays and extensions requested by the university.

The Dallas Express eventually resorted to filing a complaint with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Internal emails obtained by Quorum Report have revealed that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has given the Texas A&M University System a deadline of Monday to release a complete list of their H-1B staff.

