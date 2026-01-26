They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Expos...
Virginia Democrats Have a New Plan on How to Lock Up Gun Owners

Joseph Chalfant
January 26, 2026
Townhall Media

Virginia Democrats have drawn up an amendment to their bill to ban “assault weapons” and standard capacity magazines, and it is designed to come down even harder on innocent gun owners.

The amendment to the bill removes the clause to grandfather in preexisting magazines with a capacity greater than 10 rounds. Violators of the law can be prosecuted as a Class 1 misdemeanor and a convicted individual could be subject to a penalty of $2,500 and up to 12 months in prison. The original bill already moved to classify any "semi-automatic centerfire rifle or pistol" as an "assault weapon" to be banned.

Virginia’s new Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger had previously expressed a weakly worded defense of the Second Amendment to the state’s legislature.

“My dad went to work with a gun on his hip every single day,” Spanberger said. “We had guns in the house. My uncle was an avid hunter. As a federal agent myself, I carried a firearm every day as part of my job. I respect the Second Amendment, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

They're Scattering: Anti-ICE Leftists Consider Fleeing Country After Signal Chat Got Exposed Matt Vespa
Numerous conservative commentators have expressed outrage over the decision to turn Virginia’s law-abiding gun owners into criminals overnight.

With Democrats having complete control of the state following the 2025 election, the measure to disarm Virginia gun owners is likely to pass.

