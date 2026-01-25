Check Out the Latest Rants From These Anti-Trump Losers

This band of anti-Trump losers have joined in with America’s least-favorite President Barack Obama to pile on to ICE after the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti.

Advertisement

Obama, the same guy who helped arm the cartels in the Operation Fast and Furious gunwalking scandal, is back to defending criminal illegal aliens and trashing the work of the brave federal agents facing violence from his leftist cronies.

The killing of Alex Pretti is a heartbreaking tragedy. It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault. pic.twitter.com/0JmEsJ1QFW — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 25, 2026

Obama claims that ICE agents are out to “intimidate, harass, provoke, and endanger” the residents of Minneapolis, who are simply engaging in “peaceful protests” as they quite literally bite the fingers off of ICE agents, routinely assault federal officers, and attempt to destroy government vehicles.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The left started beating a federal agent in Minneapolis on the ground



LOCK HIM UP FOR YEARS!



Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are committing a treasonous conspiracy! pic.twitter.com/QqnxrXTMtJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

Perennial losers John Kasich and Bill Cassidy became turncoats and began to lash out against ICE as well. Kasich posted a cringe-inducing video proclaiming that the Trump administration, not the Democrats encouraging their followers to obstruct federal agents, is tearing the country apart.

This kind of Republican leadership is why, even when we won, we always lost. https://t.co/y5hRAbU4M7 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) January 25, 2026

Not to be outdone, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who President Trump has endorsed a primary opponent against, has called for federal and state investigations into ICE and claimed that immigration officers defending themselves from a leftist lunatic is “disturbing.”

The events in Minneapolis are incredibly disturbing. The credibility of ICE and DHS are at stake. There must be a full joint federal and state investigation. We can trust the American people with the truth. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 25, 2026

Cassidy’s bold electoral strategy of opposing the most popular Republican leader since Ronald Reagan will be tested in the election on May 16.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.