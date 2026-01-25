One Year of Trump Winning: VIP SALE, FINAL HOURS!
Check Out the Latest Rants From These Anti-Trump Losers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 25, 2026 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This band of anti-Trump losers have joined in with America’s least-favorite President Barack Obama to pile on to ICE after the fatal self-defense shooting of Alex Pretti.

Obama, the same guy who helped arm the cartels in the Operation Fast and Furious gunwalking scandal, is back to defending criminal illegal aliens and trashing the work of the brave federal agents facing violence from his leftist cronies.

Obama claims that ICE agents are out to “intimidate, harass, provoke, and endanger” the residents of Minneapolis, who are simply engaging in “peaceful protests” as they quite literally bite the fingers off of ICE agents, routinely assault federal officers, and attempt to destroy government vehicles.

Perennial losers John Kasich and Bill Cassidy became turncoats and began to lash out against ICE as well. Kasich posted a cringe-inducing video proclaiming that the Trump administration, not the Democrats encouraging their followers to obstruct federal agents, is tearing the country apart.

BARACK OBAMA BILL CASSIDY DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Not to be outdone, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who President Trump has endorsed a primary opponent against, has called for federal and state investigations into ICE and claimed that immigration officers defending themselves from a leftist lunatic is “disturbing.”

Cassidy’s bold electoral strategy of opposing the most popular Republican leader since Ronald Reagan will be tested in the election on May 16.

