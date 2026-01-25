Rioter Arrested After Laying Traps to Disable ICE Vehicles

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the arrest of an anti-ICE agitator who was reportedly using caltrops to deflate federal vehicles.

Upon apprehension, the subject was found in possession of a bag containing several similar devices.



The subject… pic.twitter.com/XnZRUrfbot — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 25, 2026

The individual was apparently detained after obstructing law enforcement by employing homemade tire deflating devices. The objects were constructed using hose and large screws. Officials found a bag full of the devices in the individual’s possession during the arrest.

One individual online reported that MS Now briefly showed some of the caltrops in the roadway, but quickly cut away without mention.

MSN accidentally showed "protesters" using tire spikes before quickly panning away without comment.

Attn: @Tr00peRR pic.twitter.com/gDmVFl1Gre — Old Blue (@blue_chunks) January 24, 2026

Independent reporter Andy Ngo, who has widely covered riots in far-left cities, claimed on X that this move was ripped directly from the Antifa playbook.

“The rioters in Minnesota are using the Antifa tactics from 2020,” Ngo said on X. “Antifa distribute[d] guides on making these sharp nail devices. They were regularly thrown across streets in Portland to slow down [Portland police].

This is an escalation from other attempts to disable ICE vehicles from operating in the city. Earlier this month, agitators were discovered to be distributing 3D printed tire valve stem deflators on a local college campus with instructions on how to use them to combat ICE operations.

