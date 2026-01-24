Border Patrol Does Not Mince Words With Their Statement About the Recent Shooting...
Tipsheet

This Texas City Just Launched a 'Muslim Heritage Month' Backed by an Alleged Terror Organization

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The City Council of Austin, Texas has declared January their city’s “Muslim Heritage Month” after adopting a new resolution.

https://x.com/AmyMek/status/2014666298547216590

The resolution was sponsored by a slate of far-left advocates on the council, including the city’s first Muslim representative Zohaib Qadri and Democratic Socialist Mike Siegel, the RAIR Foundation reported.

The initiative was largely pushed by the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in November. Abbott alleges that the group holds connections with Hamas and is working to "impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’"

As if to formally cement a partnership between CAIR and the City of Austin, the two announced that the city would establish a “CAIR-Austin Day” to be celebrated annually on Jan. 22.

“What transpired in Austin City Hall today should infuriate every Texan who expects their local government to focus on fixing potholes, funding police, and protecting communities—not serving as a megaphone for extremist-linked groups pushing foreign Islamic agendas,” the RAIR Foundation said in a statement.

Related:

GREG ABBOTT ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TEXAS

The city's decision comes as Islam has taken center stage in the Republican primaries of Texas. Political ads ahead of contentious March elections have largely focused on combating the growth of Islam in the state, like this recently-released ad from key Trump ally Aaron Reitz.

“Muslim Heritage Month” is now a permanent installment to be observed on the city’s calendar every January.

