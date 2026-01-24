This Texas City Just Launched a 'Muslim Heritage Month' Backed by an Alleged Terror Organization

The City Council of Austin, Texas has declared January their city’s “Muslim Heritage Month” after adopting a new resolution.

https://x.com/AmyMek/status/2014666298547216590

Advertisement

The resolution was sponsored by a slate of far-left advocates on the council, including the city’s first Muslim representative Zohaib Qadri and Democratic Socialist Mike Siegel, the RAIR Foundation reported.

The initiative was largely pushed by the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in November. Abbott alleges that the group holds connections with Hamas and is working to "impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world.’"

As if to formally cement a partnership between CAIR and the City of Austin, the two announced that the city would establish a “CAIR-Austin Day” to be celebrated annually on Jan. 22.

“What transpired in Austin City Hall today should infuriate every Texan who expects their local government to focus on fixing potholes, funding police, and protecting communities—not serving as a megaphone for extremist-linked groups pushing foreign Islamic agendas,” the RAIR Foundation said in a statement.

The city's decision comes as Islam has taken center stage in the Republican primaries of Texas. Political ads ahead of contentious March elections have largely focused on combating the growth of Islam in the state, like this recently-released ad from key Trump ally Aaron Reitz.

Another anti-Islam/anti-Muslim paid digital ad is running in Texas - this one from state Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz



"Politicians have imported millions of Muslims into our country. The result? More terrorism. More crime." https://t.co/KcAUqkrgU2 pic.twitter.com/URyJBTPJE4 — Andrew Arenge (@MrArenge) January 24, 2026

“Muslim Heritage Month” is now a permanent installment to be observed on the city’s calendar every January.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.