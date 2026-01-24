Border Patrol Comes in Hot With This Statement About the Recent Shooting in...
Here's How CNN Is Trying to Justify Fleeing From ICE

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 24, 2026 12:00 PM
CNN’s notorious Abby Phillip took to the air to run cover for those who would flee and evade immigration officers.

“Why would you run when you encounter ICE?” Phillip rhetorically asked. “Well, because in Minneapolis, what we've seen is that even American citizens who are minding their own business and walking down the street, you don't get to walk away from an ICE encounter.”

“They might detain you for hours or even days,” Phillips continued. “That has also happened. So that, I think, seems to be a legitimate fear on the part of any person in Minnesota right now.”

Phillip also suggested that minorities had extra-special justification for eluding lawful detainment from agents conducting immigration enforcement, saying: “particularly, if you are brown, if you are Hispanic, if you are Somali, that whether you have papers or not, whether you have status or not, whether you have a pending asylum claim or not, you might get detained.”

Phillip isn’t the first leftist to suggest that individuals could justifiably take action against federal immigration officers this week. On Thursday, an interview with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes went viral in which she seemingly theorized on how her citizens could justify shooting masked ICE agents.

Phillips comments come after an ICE agent suffered internal bleeding after being struck by the vehicle of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

