Did This Democrat AG Just Suggest That Shooting Masked ICE Agents Is Justifiable?

Arizona’s Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes has come under fire after some claim that she suggested that her citizens could justifiably shoot masked ICE agents.

BREAKING: Democrat Arizona AG Kris Mayes is ENCOURAGING people to report and dox ICE agents and suggests that people can shoot ICE agents if they’re wearing masks because you don’t know if they’re agents or not pic.twitter.com/Z3q58HhXot — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

Mayes joined a local news station after launching a service to document and report “misconduct” from federal law enforcement officers. The interviewer, Brahm Resnik, pressed Mayes about what she considered a justified response to ICE operations in her state.

“But to be clear, you are not telling folks that you have license—,” Resnik began to ask before being interrupted.

“No,” Mayes responded.

“—If you’re being threatened—,” Resnik continued.

“Well…” Mayes interjected.

“—to shoot a peace officer?” Resnik finished.

“No, but again, if you’re being attacked by someone who is not identified as a peace officer, how do you know?” Mayes answered. “If somebody comes at me, wearing a mask, and I can’t tell whether they’re a police officer, what am I supposed to do?”

According to Mayes, the combination of stand-your-ground laws and masked federal agents have created a “combustible” situation in the state of Arizona.

MUST WATCH: Democrat Arizona AG Kris Mayes crossed the line— THREATENING ICE agents for doing their jobs and signaling to her most radical anti-ICE constituents that using deadly force against law enforcement is justified.



"It's kind of a recipe for disaster because you have… pic.twitter.com/zsK2tEuUJe — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 22, 2026

The Arizona Police Association quickly responded to the flippant remarks in a statement released on social media, suggesting that Mayes was actually the one putting people in danger.

Arizona Police Association Statement on Attorney General Mayes’ Comments Regarding ICE Operations

Phoenix, AZ— Arizona Police Association Executive Director Joe Clure issued the following statement regarding Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes’ reckless comments regarding ICE… pic.twitter.com/leNrFWHLmT — Arizona Police Association (@AZPoliceAssc) January 23, 2026

“Law enforcement is inherently dangerous work,” the statement read. “Recent public comments by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes have the potential to make it more dangerous.”

“Law enforcement officers at every level including state, local, and federal agencies do not always wear traditional uniforms,” the statement continued. “Officers across Arizona, including members of the Attorney General’s own investigative teams, routinely operate in plain clothes and wear protective face coverings when circumstances require it. This does not diminish their legal authority or status as law enforcement.”

“Publicly speculating about how someone might legally justify shooting an ICE agent sends a dangerous and irresponsible message, particularly in a tense and polarized environment,” the statement said.

Townhall received this responses from a spokesperson for Mayes when asked for comment:

"Attorney General Mayes believes words matter—and that the words in our Constitution matter most. When armed, masked agents force their way into the homes of U.S. citizens without warrants, the risk of dangerous and volatile situations rises dramatically. What we should all be doing is demanding a federal government that acts within the bounds of the law and the Constitution to maintain public safety and avoid the types of situations that could lead to tragedy. And that is precisely what Attorney General Mayes communicated in her interview earlier this week."

