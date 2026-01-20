Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule....
Tipsheet

There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 20, 2026 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A new policy briefing shows that the Trump administration is on target to drastically reduce the amount of legal immigration before the end of his term.

The National Foundation for American Policy published a policy analysis estimating that up to 2.3 million fewer green cards will be issued by the Trump administration, a 50 percent decrease from 2023.

The estimate also concludes that chain migration will be heavily impacted by the Trump administration’s commitment to tighten its immigration policy, with up to 1.6 million fewer green cards expected to be issued to applicants designated “Immediate Relatives of U.S. Citizens.”

“The Immediate Relatives of U.S. Citizens category (the spouses, children under 21 and parents of U.S. citizens) is not subject to a numerical limit and, as a result, does not have backlogs,” the organization said in their report. “Since there are no backlogs, new restrictions on admissions in this category are a crucial way for immigration opponents to achieve significant reductions in legal immigration.”

Much of the focus on the Trump administration’s immigration policy has been on its effectiveness in combating illegal immigration, with President Trump announcing that illegal border crossings are at historically low levels on Tuesday.

Through these policies, the Trump administration has achieved net-negative immigration for the first time in 50 years.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

