China Begins Conducting Massive Military Movements Inside Iran

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 20, 2026 8:30 AM
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

China has reportedly landed more than a dozen military cargo planes in the Islamic Republic of Iran within the last three days.

Numerous open-source intelligence accounts have reported that 16 Chinese Y-20 cargo jets, comparable to the U.S. C-17 Globemaster, have landed in Iran within a 56 hour timespan, marking the largest such movement for the Chinese.

The potential increase in military support comes as the mass killing of anti-regime protesters has nearly reached 20,000 in some estimates. Iranian officials have confirmed the deaths of at least 5,000, according to a Reuters report.

As the death toll has continued to mount, Trump has called for the ousting of the Islamic regime, saying that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was “a sick man who should run his country properly and stop killing people,” in an interview with Politico.

President Trump has continued to pressure the Iranian regime into submission, implementing strict tariffs on the Persian state’s trade partners last week and threatening military action should the Ayatollah not back down.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

