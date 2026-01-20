Over 150 Nigerian Christians Kidnapped by Islamic Militants During Sunday Services

Nigerian Christians have come under threat once again, as more than 150 individuals have been kidnapped by Islamic militants.

Armed Islamist gangs kidnap at least 172 Nigerian Christians during Sunday service in Kaduna state



Armed Islamist gangs kidnap at least 172 Nigerian Christians during Sunday service in Kaduna state

Heavily armed Islamists stormed two churches, blocked the exits, and forced worshippers into nearby bush areas. At least 172 people were abducted, while nine managed to…

Heavily armed Fulani extremists reportedly stormed multiple churches in the Kaduna region of Nigeria, where congregants were forced out of their churches and were then abducted. Some reports claim that the number of congregants taken hostage could be as high as 177. 11 of the abductees have managed to escape, according to a local official.

Republican Rep. Riley Moore (WV-02), who was appointed to investigate the persecution of the Nigerian Christians by President Trump, called for the Nigerian government to secure the release of the hostages on social media Monday afternoon.

“Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants,” Moore said. “More must be done to protect them, and I urge the Nigerian government to ensure the swift and safe return of all those who were captured.”

Armed radical Muslim Fulani attacked three churches yesterday and kidnapped more than 100 Christian worshippers.



Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants.



Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants.

More must be done to protect them, and I…

Trump has taken a hard stance against the persecution of the Nigerian Christians. On Dec. 25, Trump ordered kinetic strikes against ISIS assets in northern Nigeria as the genocide against the region’s Christians continued.

