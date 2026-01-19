VIP
NYC Official Who Mocked Charlie Kirk's Death Is In Deep Trouble
You Won't Believe What Don Lemon Thinks of Those Upset About That Anti-ICE...
Anti-Gunner Hacks Use Martin Luther King Jr. to Push for Gun Control, but...
Illinois’ Answer to Career Criminals: Seal Their Records
VIP
Don Lemon Leads Activist Mob, Quickly Regrets It; Margaret Brennan's Fact-Free Dispute Wit...
UNC–Chapel Hill Awarded Major Federal Grant to Expand Civic Education
A New Lawsuit Alleges Eric Swalwell Cannot Run for California Governor. Here's Why.
The Party of Science Debuts a Bold New Theory About Menopause
Guess What Brandon Johnson Blamed for 'Sowing Division in Our Communities'
Fashion Designer Valentino Garavani Dead at 93
The Week Deportations Stayed Strong—and Backing Off Would Be a GOP Disaster
16,500 Dead and 330,000 Injured As Iran’s Brutal Crackdown Brings Protests to a...
VIP
ADL Targets Tucker Carlson Ss It Teams With GOP Lawmakers to Fight Antisemitism
Byron Donalds Slams Gubernatorial Opponent Over ICE Policy, Vows Tough Stance on Illegal...
Tipsheet

Texas School District to Host 'Islamic Games'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 19, 2026 3:15 PM
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus

A Dallas-area public school district is playing host to the 36th annual Islamic Games on May 9 and 10.

The athletic event began in Queens, New York and aims to "inspire generations of athletes to embody the values of faith, health, and brotherhood," according to their website.

Advertisement

The event is sponsored by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a group designated a foreign terrorist organization by Texas and Florida Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, according to a report from Current Revolt.

The designation came due to alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, as well as support for implementing Sharia law. Multiple CAIR chapters are challenging the designation in federal court.

The event is to be held at the suburban Colleyville Heritage High School. Multiple members of the school board were reportedly unaware that the event was to take place on their campus, and are working to shut the competition down.

Recommended

The Media Proved How Truly Awful They Are by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TEXAS

The news of the event has caught the attention of Texas politicians, notably Ken Paxton endorsed Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz, who has called for the state to “repeal and reverse the invasion.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media Proved How Truly Awful They Are by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis
The Netherlands Trying Integrating Migrants by Housing Them With Dutch Students. Guess What Happened. Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What Don Lemon Thinks of Those Upset About That Anti-ICE Church Protest Jeff Charles
A Wisconsin Mom Was Threatened With a Lawsuit After Speaking Up for Her Disabled Daughter Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What Ilhan Omar Called the United States Dmitri Bolt
A New Lawsuit Alleges Eric Swalwell Cannot Run for California Governor. Here's Why. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Media Proved How Truly Awful They Are by Posing This Question to Jay Leno Amy Curtis
Advertisement