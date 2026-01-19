Texas School District to Host 'Islamic Games'

A Dallas-area public school district is playing host to the 36th annual Islamic Games on May 9 and 10.

The athletic event began in Queens, New York and aims to "inspire generations of athletes to embody the values of faith, health, and brotherhood," according to their website.

Advertisement

The event is sponsored by the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a group designated a foreign terrorist organization by Texas and Florida Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, according to a report from Current Revolt.

The designation came due to alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, as well as support for implementing Sharia law. Multiple CAIR chapters are challenging the designation in federal court.

The event is to be held at the suburban Colleyville Heritage High School. Multiple members of the school board were reportedly unaware that the event was to take place on their campus, and are working to shut the competition down.

My school board PAC @1776ProjectPac endorsed many people on this school board.



I reached out to members of the school board and they said they were completely unaware that this event was booked. They told me they’re committed to getting it shut down. https://t.co/teoKbi2qzr — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 19, 2026

The news of the event has caught the attention of Texas politicians, notably Ken Paxton endorsed Attorney General candidate Aaron Reitz, who has called for the state to “repeal and reverse the invasion.”

Absolutely not.



Never.



Counter-jihad.



Repel and reverse the invasion. https://t.co/rPP5LKl2JK — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) January 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.