AG Pam Bondi Faces Possible Impeachment After Epstein Files Release Disappoints

A bipartisan effort to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi is beginning to take shape after the deadline to release all materials related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation passed unfulfilled.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17) and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-04) began drafting Articles of impeachment against Bondi, the pair announced via X. The announcement came on Friday after the Department of Justice announced that only limited files containing heavy redactions would be released to the public.

“It is an incomplete release with too many redactions,” Rep. Khanna said. “Thomas Massie and I are exploring all possible options. It can be the impeachment of people at Justice, inherent contempt, or referring those for prosecution who are obstructing justice.”

He went further in an interview with CNN, stating that, “Thomas Massie and I have talked about it. He and I are in the process of drafting Articles of Impeachment and inherent contempt. We haven’t decided whether to move it forward yet, but we’re in the process of doing it.

Beyond impeachment, Rep. Massie warned that Bondi could face prosecution from a Department of Justice under new leadership, “A future DOJ could convict the current AG and others because the Epstein Files Transparency Act is not like a Congressional Subpoena which expires at the end of each Congress.”

Massie further expressed his disappointment, remarking that the document dump “grossly fails to comply with both the spirit and the letter of the law that [President Trump] signed just 30 days ago.”

Department of Justice officials expressed that they’re working diligently and transparently. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, "The only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law — full stop. Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim."

In a letter to Congress, Blanche explained, “Never in American history has a President or the Department of Justice been this transparent with the American people about such a sensitive law enforcement matter. Democrat administrations in the past have refused to provide full details of the Jeffrey Epstein saga. But President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Patel are committed to providing full transparency consistent with the law."

The remaining files are expected to be released in the future.

