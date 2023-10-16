What VA Democrats and Hamas-Connected Groups Have in Common

Last week, Politico reported that a group called The States Project is spending over $4.5 million to support Democrat candidates in next month’s Virginia legislative races.

Also last week, an Israeli-designated terrorist group, Samidoun, organized a rally in support of the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel. Samidoun previously received funding from a group called the New Venture Fund.

As it turns out, New Venture Fund and the States Project are both funded by the same liberal dark money group: Arabella Advisors.

The States Project used to be called the “Future Now Fund.” In 2021, Future Now Fund supported legislation that would “provide evidence-based ways to generate savings and increase public safety by reallocating [police] funds toward proven methods to support communities.”

That policy is otherwise known as “Defund the Police.” As CBS News reported, "defund the police" means reallocating money from policing to other agencies funded by local municipalities.

The States Project is funded by the 1630 Fund, a group which Robert Maguire, research director for the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), described as “one of the largest fundraising machines I have ever come across.”

Notably, the 1630 fund operates alongside its partner organization, the New Venture Fund.

The New Venture Fund, according to the Washington Examiner, previously funneled cash to a charity sponsoring a Palestinian terror-linked group. In 2021, the New Venture Fund and Windward Fund, two nonprofit groups managed by Arabella Advisors, gave Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ) $263,000 combined.

AFGJ sponsors several groups behind the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel, including Samidoun, the Israeli-designated terrorist group that organized pro-Hamas rallies last week.

Both funds, the 1630 Fund and the New Venture Fund, are managed by liberal dark money group Arabella Advisors.

Recently, both groups were subpoenaed by the Washington, D.C. Attorney General seeking information related to reporting that both entities ran roughshod over charity tax laws.

In 2021, the New York Times published a report on Arabella Advisors, saying the organization “has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars through a daisy chain of groups supporting Democrats and progressive causes. The system of political financing, which often obscures the identities of donors, is known as dark money, and Arabella’s network is a leading vehicle for it on the left.”