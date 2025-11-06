Sen. Kennedy Plans to Introduce Bills to Withhold Congressional Pay During Shutdown

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) plans to introduce two pieces of legislation docking pay for members of Congress during the government shutdown.

Kennedy said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe an agreement to reopen the government is coming anytime soon, despite having “heard a lot of rumors” that it may.

“[W]e’re going to be in shutdown a while longer,” Kennedy said.

The two pieces of legislation Kennedy filed are the “No Shutdown Paychecks to Politicians Act” and the “Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act.”

The first piece of legislation would cut members of Congress’ pay during the shutdown, without providing back pay, while the second bill would withhold members’ salaries and place them into escrow until the shutdown ends, where they would then be released.

Kennedy explained that the bills, when paired, do not violate the 27th Amendment. The second bill would help address any 27th Amendment concerns brought by the first bill.

“Some may say, ‘Well, this violates the 27th Amendment.’ I don’t think it does. That’s why I’m offering two different flavors of bills,” Kennedy said.

President Obama in 2013 supported a similar measure, which gave members of Congress a certain date to either open the government or lose their paychecks, Kennedy noted. “And guess what? Members of Congress had an epiphany and they found religion…and they opened up government.”

Federal workers have “had to borrow $365 million so far during this 36-day shutdown in order just to pay their rent,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy added that the legislation is meant to “ensure Congress feels the same pain as the folks we’re failing to pay – our troops, air traffic controllers, and federal workers.”

Kennedy said in a statement as well, “[I]f we can’t do our jobs and fund the government, we don’t deserve a paycheck — plain and simple.”

Kennedy had filed legislation last month to require paying both military personnel and federal employees during the shutdown, but they were repudiated.