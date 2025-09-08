Trump Gives Hamas ‘Last Warning’

President Trump told Hamas on Sunday that they have one more chance to release their Israeli hostages, or suffer “consequences.”

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

Trump did not elaborate on what those consequences could be.

On Friday, Trump said in the Oval Office that he believes there are roughly 20 hostages left, however some of them may have died recently.

“It’s 20 people but I think of the 20 there could be some that have recently died is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong. We know that at least 30 people are dead, and we are negotiating to get them out,” Trump said.

According to the Israeli government, 47 hostages are still in Gaza. This includes the 27 believed to be dead.

Trump added that “[W]hen you get down to the final 10 or 20, you’re not gonna get them out unless you’re gonna do a lot and doing a lot means capitulation.”

This comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are in position to attack the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza City, which is in northern Gaza.

IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee warned some Palestinians living in Gaza City on Saturday that they should evacuate ahead of the attack.

“The Defense Army will attack the building soon due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or near it. For your safety, you are required to evacuate building immediately southward toward the humanitarian zone in Mawasi Khan Younis,” Adraee posted to X.

As well, in response to criticism of Israel’s military posture, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet on Sunday that he would rather gain victory over Hamas than gain a good eulogy from the media.

“f I need to choose between victory over our enemies and malicious propaganda against us, I choose victory over our enemies, as opposed to the opposite. I do not want stories that we have been beaten by our enemies and for us to be eulogized well in the global media. I choose victory,” Netanyahu said.

