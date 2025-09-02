Trump Declares This US City the World’s ‘Murder Capital’

President Trump has been telling Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that he will be sending federal reinforcements to Chicago, calling the city the “murder capital of the world" on Tuesday.

The comments came after a deadly Labor Day weekend, with 58 people shot and eight killed in the Windy City, according to WGN.

Pointing to the shootings, Trump said the two prior weekends were no different.

“Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the world, by far," he said on Truth Social. "Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn't know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in D.C. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

The White House also highlighted the rampant shootings in Chicago.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker last week: 'We dOnT NeEd HeLP... We want to show off that there’s no emergency happening in Chicago.'



MSNBC Today: In Chicago, 54 people shot over Labor Day weekend. pic.twitter.com/L6jHRTGprX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 2, 2025

In urging other blue cities and states to crack down on crime, Trump praised Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for working with him as he sent in federal reinforcements to make the nation's capital safe again.

“Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C. Her statements and actions were positive, instead of others like Pritzker, Wes Moore, Newscum, and the 5% approval rated Mayor of Chicago, who spend all of their time trying to justify violent Crime, instead of working with us to completely ELIMINATE it, which we have done in Washington, D.C., NOW A CRIME FREE ZONE. Wouldn’t it be nice to say that about Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and even the Crime Drenched City of Baltimore??? It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!! Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time, 25%, and the people of D.C. are thanking her for stopping crime wherever she goes. It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART. The top Law Enforcement Officer in L.A. said, during the riots, and when I sent the troops in early, that they couldn’t have done it without us. They were completely overwhelmed! If we hadn’t gone in early, on top of the Palisades plus fires, L.A. would have lost the Olympics. Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!” Trump posted.

Although Bowser initially opposed Trump’s decision to send federal reinforcements into D.C., she admitted that his efforts are helping the city.

“We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city. Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — we think having more stops that got to illegal guns has helped," she said last week. "We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in carjackings."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney for D.C., Judge Jeanine Pirro, also highlighted the decline in crime and rise in arrests of criminals in the city.

We continue to fight the fight and make DC safe.



Last night in DC: 70 arrest and 3 guns removed from the streets.



That brings the total arrests to 1,669 and 168 illegal guns seized. pic.twitter.com/h2TQu0GXY3 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 2, 2025

